New England Patriots’ 6-Foot-7 Tackle Impresses in Bid for 53-Man Roster

The New England Patriots didn’t notch a win in their preseason opener, settling for a 13-13 tie with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

Nonetheless, they may have come away with something more valuable along the offensive line.

Marcus Bryant came into the summer fighting for his place on the depth chart, and after one preseason game, the 2025 seventh-round pick has strengthened his justification to stay.

PFF graded Bryant at 79.6 overall against Indianapolis, the highest mark among Patriots offensive players who logged at least 10 snaps. His 85.6 pass-blocking grade also led New England, as he posted a 73.0 run-blocking grade.

Bryant ultimately started at left tackle and gave the Patriots a steady night at a position where reliable depth could carry added importance over the next few weeks.

Bryant Backs Up PFF Grade With Clean Night in Pass Protection

The Patriots’ in-house film review went over Bryant’s performance and felt good about it.

Patriots.com analyst Evan Lazar wrote that Bryant had a “solid performance” and finished with a clean sheet across 23 pass-blocking snaps. Lazar also highlighted a backside reach block that helped open a lane on a 6-yard cutback run.

The praise didn’t stop there.

Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub called Bryant the Patriots’ most impressive offensive lineman of the night and pointed to his work moving defenders in the running game. The outing followed a training camp in which Mike Vrabel had already highlighted Bryant’s improved play strength.

The Colts game for Bryant was a much-needed follow-up to a rookie season with few chances to make himself known on offense.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound tackle appeared in 12 games in 2025, but played only 19 offensive snaps. All of those snaps came at right tackle, and none came after November. Bryant has flipped back to the left side this summer, where he has taken first-team work when Will Campbell has been limited.

Bryant told Pats Pulpit earlier in camp that he has tried to approach his second season with a starter’s mentality.

“Growing up and maturing is part of the game, and I feel like I took another step this year,” Bryant said.

Bryant Takes Early Lead in Patriots’ Tackle Roster Battle

The Patriots appear set at the top of the tackle depth chart with Campbell and Morgan Moses, while first-round rookie Caleb Lomu has also been working into the mix.

That leaves the remaining roster spots under heavier scrutiny as cutdown day approaches.

Pat Lane of Pats Pulpit came away from the Colts game believing Bryant has separated himself in that competition. Lane wrote that two of New England’s depth tackles played well but added that Bryant “should have the clear edge” for the potential fourth tackle spot.

Bryant’s experience on both sides helps his fight for a backup tackle spot. He logged more than 500 college snaps at each tackle position, per PFF, before New England selected him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

PFF gave him a 73.2 pass-blocking grade and a 75.6 run-blocking grade during his final college season at Missouri.

The Patriots saw flashes of that flexibility during his first preseason. One year later, the question is whether Bryant can turn it into a dependable weekly role.

A single noteworthy performance in August won’t settle the competition.

It did, however, give Bryant the type of tape a fringe roster player needs.

PFF’s highest offensive grade on the team, a clean pass-protection chart and positive reviews from multiple Patriots observers all pointed in the same direction.

Through one game, his roster case is looking as sturdy as ever.