Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Trade Talks Surface A.J. Brown Tie to Patriots

The New England Patriots suddenly have a known connection sitting in the middle of the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade saga.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade Harrison, with the third-year receiver informed he will be inactive Sunday against the Detroit Lions as details come about.

The destination is undisclosed, but one part of Schefter’s report should stand out in New England.

Harrison hired Todd France and Tory Dandy of Athletes First on Sept. 23 after previously representing himself.

Dandy was integral in the trade that sent A.J. Brown to the Patriots earlier this year, and France worked behind the scenes on the Brian Burns trade to the New York Giants.

It hardly guarantees Harrison is headed to Foxborough, as the Patriots are looking like a long shot with the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders emerging as front-runners.

Harrison Jr.’s New Agent Has Patriots Trade History

Dandy knows how to land a star receiver in New England better than most.

The Patriots acquired A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles on June 1, sending a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection to Philadelphia, via the Patriots’ official announcement.

Brown’s entry also reunited him with Mike Vrabel, who coached the receiver during his first three NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Now Dandy is involved with another prominent receiver whose future is changing rapidly.

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio noted that Harrison had no contractual need to hire representation. The former No. 4 overall pick can’t negotiate a second NFL contract until after his third regular season concludes, making the occasion intriguing as trade chatter intensified.

Harrison’s situation progressed rapidly from there.

Harrison has five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown through four games this season after posting 885 receiving yards as a rookie and 608 yards in 2025.

Patriots Connection Adds Intrigue, Not Confirmation

There’s still a wide gap between having a connection and having a completed deal.

Nothing in ESPN’s report identifies New England as Harrison’s destination. The Patriots, though, were part of the conversation before Saturday’s development to some extent.

Heavy previously noted that Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown floated Harrison as someone New England could pursue as injuries chipped away at its receiving depth.

The financial side attaches more lingering thoughts. ESPN reported that Harrison is due $4 million this season and $5.62 million in 2027, and Arizona paid his $22.5 million signing bonus.

A decision on his fifth-year option lands this offseason.

Acquiring Harrison would represent an aggressive undertaking at receiver only months following New England’s landing of Brown.

The Patriots have shown, however, that they are willing to spend premium draft capital when they believe the right receiver is available.

They also know the person helping Harrison through the process.