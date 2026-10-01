New England Patriots to Sign 40-Start Veteran as Injuries Mount: Report

The New England Patriots had Mike Onwenu at right guard coming into the season.

With the big man now out, they are looking outside the organization for help at the position.

New England is signing Matt Pryor from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reported Wednesday. The move follows injuries to Onwenu and Greg Van Roten, who replaced him in the lineup before leaving Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pryor brings 40 career starts and a recent stretch playing the position New England needs to fill. Whether he can prove enough to step straight into the lineup is a question for the coming days.

Pryor Brings Experience at Right Guard

Pryor spent last season in a reserve role with the Philadelphia Eagles and began this year on Arizona’s practice squad. His 2024 season with the Chicago Bears shows a clear look at why New England called.

He started 15 games for Chicago that year, 14 at right guard and one at right tackle, according to his Cardinals biography. He appeared in every game and started the final 15. Arizona described him as a lineman who has played everywhere across the offensive line except center, with most of his work coming on the right side.

That experience is important because the Patriots have exhausted two options at right guard. Following Onwenu going on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in Week 2, Van Roten took over, starting against Jacksonville but departing in the second quarter.

New England placed Van Roten on injured reserve Tuesday

Walter Rouse replaced Van Roten against the Jaguars, giving him his first offensive work with the Patriots.

Ben Brown later entered at center, according to the team’s game notes.

Pryor’s appears as a veteran who has handled an extended run at right guard, though his time in New England’s offense will be measured as he gets acclimated to the system.

Mike Vrabel Has Yet to Name a Starter

Before Volin reported the Pryor move, Vrabel identified Rouse and Brown as the players who would work at right guard in practice.

“Walter and Ben will work in there today and tomorrow, and we’ll kind of see where that goes for the week,” Vrabel said during his Wednesday news conference.

He also indicated he wanted to keep Alijah Vera-Tucker at left guard alongside Will Campbell rather than move Vera-Tucker to the right side.

Vrabel said of Rouse after the game that the lineman made “a few mistakes” but competed, and explained that Brown could back up center and left guard. This week’s practice gives the team a chance to reconsider those assignments while Pryor gets used to his new teammates.

The concern stretches past guard.

Right tackle Morgan Moses didn’t practice Wednesday because of a foot injury, the Patriots’ injury report showed. That makes Pryor’s tackle experience useful even if Rouse or Brown wins the competition inside.

Regardless, the Patriots have added an experienced answer to a depth problem, as the identity of their third starting right guard in four games remains undetermined.