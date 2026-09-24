Patriots Get Bleak Injury Return Verdict on $57 Million Starter

ESPN insider Adam Schefter has stripped away much of the remaining ambiguity surrounding Mike Onwenu’s outlook for the 2026 season.

The New England Patriots placed their starting right guard on injured reserve after he broke his right ankle in a 20-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Although the designation doesn’t formally end his season, Schefter warned that New England should proceed as if Onwenu will not return before the playoffs.

“I’d be surprised [if he returned],” Schefter said during a Sept. 23 appearance on WEEI. “If they could have a deep run, that certainly enhances the chances. The way that I heard is — I think the regular season seems like that’s a realistic goal for him to miss. If he could come back any sooner, great, but I don’t know if they should be counting on that.”

The sliver of optimism rests with a postseason comeback if the Patriots advance far enough. Their current reality is harsher, with an offensive line assembled to support Drake Maye needing to replace its longest-tenured member for the balance of a regular season that has just begun.

Onwenu Injury Forces Patriots to Reset at Right Guard

Onwenu’s injury occurred late in the first quarter against Pittsburgh when T.J. Watt rolled into the back of his leg while finishing a sack. Initial X-rays revealed the fracture, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Greg Van Roten replaced Onwenu and played the final 40 offensive snaps. That assignment gave the 36-year-old the first opportunity to claim the job, but head coach Mike Vrabel has stopped short of naming a permanent starter.

“I think he had a few plays that he’d like to have back, so would everybody,” Vrabel said in his Sept. 21 news conference. “But I thought he had some positive plays.”

Two days later, Vrabel said Van Roten would work beside Morgan Moses while Walter Rouse and Ben Brown also receive practice opportunities. Rookie first-round pick Caleb Lomu, developed primarily at tackle, remains another possible answer inside.

Van Roten brings a substantial experience advantage. The Patriots’ official biography credits him with 105 starts, including 75 at right guard, entering 2026. He also started all 17 games for the New York Giants last season.

That action should ease the transition, yet experience cannot immediately duplicate years of continuity. The new starter must learn how Wilson handles protection calls and how Moses reacts to twists, stunts and pressure looks on the right side.

Patriots Must Protect Maye Without a Proven Anchor

The consequences reach past changing one name on the depth chart.

Onwenu had started every game over the previous two seasons and led New England in offensive snaps during that stretch. His availability and versatility helped steady a unit that experienced repeated turnover elsewhere.

The Patriots now have to create chemistry on the fly between a new right guard, Moses and center Jared Wilson. That challenge comes as the offense tries to help Maye settle in the pocket and eliminate the rushed decisions that surfaced so far this season.

The loss also has an uncertain long-term dimension. Onwenu accepted a revised deal in May that guarantees him $10 million in the final season of the three-year, $57 million contract he signed in 2024, according to NFL.com.

A severe ankle injury has therefore interrupted a contract year after only two games.

Will Campbell captured the scale of the problem after the Steelers game, calling Onwenu “such a great player and such a good leader” in the Patriots’ official postgame transcript.

Schefter’s update leaves room for that leader to rejoin a postseason push.

First, New England has to construct one without him.