Patriots’ $57 Million Veteran Lands Top-10 Ranking During Camp After Snub

The New England Patriots watched one of their most unswerving offensive linemen receive the recognition that escaped him earlier this summer.

Pro Football Focus ranked Patriots right guard Mike Onwenu ninth among the NFL’s top 32 guards entering the 2026 season.

The placement arrived three weeks after an ESPN survey of league executives, coaches and scouts left Mike Onwenu outside its top 10 interior offensive linemen and even its additional group of players receiving votes.

The difference between the two evaluations is tough to ignore.

Onwenu went from absent in one league-wide discussion to firmly inside the top 10 in another, with PFF using his durability and balanced production to support the decision.

Onwenu Receives Top-10 Recognition After ESPN Omission

PFF’s Dalton Wasserman wrote that Onwenu was the only returning starter from New England’s 2024 offensive line who kept the same place in the lineup last season.

The Patriots spent years moving Onwenu between right guard and right tackle, asking him to solve whichever problem happened to appear along the line.

He remained at one position throughout 2025 and delivered one of the strongest seasons of his career.

Including the postseason, Onwenu led every NFL offensive lineman with 1,344 snaps.

His 77.1 overall grade ranked ninth among qualified guards, matching his position in PFF’s new ranking.

Onwenu also joined a group of six qualified guards who earned grades of at least 72.0 in both run blocking and pass protection.

That balance gave New England a steady presence next to right tackle Morgan Moses and helped protect Drake Maye during the Patriots’ run to the Super Bowl.

The recognition also provides a sharp response to the snub by ESPN.

PFF graded Onwenu ahead of some of the guards recognized by ESPN, while his ability to stay on the field separated him from players who delivered similar results over smaller workloads.

Patriots Could Have One of NFL’s Better Guard Combinations

Onwenu was not the only New England guard included in PFF’s top 32.

The outlet placed Alijah Vera-Tucker at No. 20, giving the Patriots two players inside the top 20.

Vera-Tucker missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a torn triceps, and PFF noted that season-ending injuries have interrupted three of his past four campaigns.

His performance before the latest injury still showed why New England signed him to a three-year, $42 million contract.

Vera-Tucker earned a 77.7 PFF grade in 2024, which ranked 10th among qualified guards.

If he returns to that level, the Patriots would enter the season with a top-10 right guard and a left guard capable of producing similar numbers.

That would solidify another step in the offensive line reconstruction around Maye.

New England added Vera-Tucker after reaching the Super Bowl, while Onwenu agreed to a revised contract that lowered his 2026 salary-cap charge from $25 million to $17.5 million and included $8.95 million in fully guaranteed money.

The adjusted deal kept Onwenu in place for the final season of the three-year, $57 million contract he signed in 2024.

Nevertheless, ESPN’s voters passed over the value Onwenu brings, but PFF offered a much different conclusion and placed Onwenu where his 2025 performance suggested he belonged.