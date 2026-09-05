Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Gets ‘Intimidation’ Verdict From A.J. Brown

When A.J. Brown came to New England to reunite with Mike Vrabel, he knew what he was signing up for.

The veteran receiver played three seasons for Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans, and his latest comments suggest very little has changed about the coach’s approach.

Speaking ahead of the New England Patriots’ season opener, Brown then used one word that stood out when describing why Vrabel’s message still packs a punch.

“It’s the intimidation,” Brown said. “I know he means business.

“He’s still the same guy. He’s still tough,” Brown said, according to NBC Sports (via Josh Chambers on X). Brown added that Vrabel holds “everybody accountable, especially the best players on the team.”

With this Patriots team coming off a Super Bowl appearance, Brown’s comments demonstrate how Vrabel plans to manage a roster dealing with heightened expectations.

Brown Says Mike Vrabel Holds Patriots Stars to Higher Standard

Brown explained that Vrabel makes a point of putting added responsibility on the top players.

“The best players have to show up and play,” Brown said, relaying a message he hears from Vrabel. “If not, we don’t have a chance.”

It’s a philosophy Brown has heard for years.

Vrabel coached Brown during the receiver’s first three NFL seasons in Tennessee from 2019 through 2021. Brown topped 1,000 receiving yards twice during that span and quickly developed into one of the league’s more physical and productive wideouts.

The two were reunited this offseason after the Patriots acquired Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles. New England announced the trade on June 1, giving quarterback Drake Maye a No. 1 option after the team’s run to the Super Bowl last season.

Brown has been open about the fact that Vrabel’s coaching style took some adjustment early in his career. In June, Brown told NBC Sports that Vrabel was “extremely tough” on him when he first arrived in Tennessee and that he didn’t initially understand the reasoning behind it.

Eventually, Brown said, he recognized the intent.

“He was holding me accountable, and we grew close over the years,” Brown said.

That history helps explain why Brown now views Vrabel’s demanding approach in a softer lens. What once felt excessive to a young player has become part of the reason Brown respects him.

Vrabel’s Message Could Matter Even More in Year 2

Vrabel’s emphasis on accountability may be necessary after New England’s breakthrough 2025 season.

The Patriots went from a rebuilding team to an AFC champion in Vrabel’s first year, with Maye emerging as one of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks. That success solidified Vrabel’s model for players to abide by, and Brown’s arrival only added more fuel to the return-to-championship mantra due to his high-profile player status.

Brown said Vrabel also expects the team’s stars to police the locker room themselves.

“He wants us to hold the guys accountable as well,” Brown said.

That could become especially important when adversity arrives, which could start when New England opens the season with a Super Bowl rematch against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 9, putting Vrabel’s team immediately back under a national spotlight.

Brown, meanwhile, seems comfortable with the pressure Vrabel creates. The 29-year-old has spent enough time around his coach to understand where it comes from, and he made clear that the “intimidation” is rooted in respect.

“He played in this league. He understands how the game is,” Brown said. “He’s done it.”

That credibility has long been part of Vrabel’s coaching identity, and for Brown, it appears to be one of the reasons the message still lands.