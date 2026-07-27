New England Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Fires Back at A.J. Brown Knee Concerns

The New England Patriots spent a future first-round pick to make A.J. Brown the main feature of their latest offensive push.

Two practices into training camp, Mike Vrabel is already rejecting the idea that the receiver’s knee is worth talking about.

Speaking during Monday’s media availability, Vrabel disputed the speculation that followed Brown to New England and gave a direct endorsement of the receiver’s physical condition.

“[A] lot of things get fabricated, and people tell stories,” Vrabel said. “We’re very confident in where he’s at physically.”

Vrabel acknowledged that Brown will not take every available practice rep.

He framed those planned breaks as part of the individualized work the Patriots use with veteran players, rather than a response to a new injury.

Vrabel Rejects Knee Narrative Surrounding Brown

Vrabel said Brown has completed everything the team has asked of him since arriving for offseason work.

The coach also described his start to camp as encouraging mentally and physically while Brown acclimates to a new locker room and offense.

Brown will receive occasional reductions in his workload, according to Vrabel, just as other veterans will when the coaching and medical staffs determine they are necessary.

Brown passed his physical before joining the team for organized activities in June, participated in his first practice and has remained involved through the opening days of camp.

New England knew the medical history before making the deal.

Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said in June that Brown had wear and tear in one knee, but the Patriots’ training and medical staffs approved the acquisition after examining him.

Brown also dismissed the issue during his introductory news conference, pointing to his availability with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He played 62 of a possible 68 regular-season games during his four years in Philadelphia and missed only one regular-season game because of a knee issue.

That record doesn’t strike out the long-term question.

Brown has previously discussed receiving regular treatment, including having his knee drained twice a week during Philadelphia’s run to the Super Bowl after the 2024 season.

Patriots’ Trade Bet Depends on Brown Staying Available

The Patriots didn’t pay a modest price Brown, aquiring Brown to become Drake Maye’s primary receiver and help an offense attempting to return to the Super Bowl.

Brown finished the 2025 season with 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. It marked his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season and the sixth time he reached the threshold in seven NFL campaigns.

His production stayed dependable even during a rocky final season in Philadelphia.

New England is betting that a reunion with Vrabel, who coached Brown during his first three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, can preserve that output and create a more comfortable fit.

The first days of camp have offered the Patriots what they wanted to see.

Brown has practiced, worked into the offense and avoided any publicly disclosed interruption connected to the knee.

The major assessment arrives once the practices become more physical and the regular season begins.