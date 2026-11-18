The New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel may have had a great deal of knowledge on A.J. Brown‘s serious knee problems as early as 2022.

A new claim from Nashville radio host Jared Stillman suggests Vrabel knew about the concerns around Brown’s knees when the Tennessee Titans traded the receiver to the Philadelphia Eagles four years ago.

According to Stillman’s Nov. 17 report, Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk didn’t regret moving Brown because Tennessee’s medical staff had warned team leadership about his long-term health.

Stillman also claimed Vrabel supported the trade despite his visible frustration on draft night.

The allegations land as Brown’s first season in New England has been derailed by injuries.

Mike Vrabel Reportedly Knew About A.J. Brown’s Knee Concerns in 2022

Stillman reported that Tennessee’s medical staff had informed Strunk and other team leaders, including Vrabel, that Brown’s knees had “two years left” in 2022.

He additionally noted multiple Titans executives were surprised by Vrabel’s reaction when cameras caught him looking upset following the trade.

According to Stillman, Vrabel had participated in the group decision to move Brown and hadn’t objected.

The specific medical assessment hasn’t been independently confirmed.

But the claim contrasts with the widespread belief that Vrabel opposed the trade.

Before the 2022 NFL draft, Vrabel had publicly said Brown would remain with Tennessee as long as he was the team’s head coach.

Following the deal, though, Vrabel displayed support for how the organization handled the decision.

“I am very comfortable with how this went down,” Vrabel told the Titans’ official website on April 28, 2022.

Tennessee received first- and third-round picks from Philadelphia. Brown then recorded four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with the Eagles, making the alleged medical projection particularly notable.

A.J. Brown’s Knee Issues Have Become a Patriots Issue

Four years later, Vrabel and Brown reunited in New England.

The Patriots acquired the three-time Pro Bowler from Philadelphia on June 1, surrendering a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection.

New England knew about the receiver’s knee condition before making the deal.

Patriots executive Eliot Wolf confirmed those concerns earlier this season.

“He’s got a knee that has some wear and tear that we were aware of,” Wolf said.

Wolf added that New England’s medical staff had cleared the acquisition.

Regardless, Brown hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

He missed time with a high-ankle sprain before knee problems sidelined him again. Brown returned against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 15 but suffered a hamstring injury after catching two passes for 27 yards.

Through 10 games, Brown has appeared in four contests, recording 11 receptions for 128 yards without a touchdown.

The Patriots go into their bye week at 5-5, with Brown’s availability iffy.

Although Stillman broadcasted this Vrabel-Brown scenario, would it really make sense for the head coach to give away a first-round pick if he knew the receiver’s knees were shot?