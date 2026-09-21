Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Calls Out 23-Year-Old Starter’s Performance vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots left their home opener with a convincing outcome.

Mike Vrabel still found a vulnerable spot in the middle of his offense.

Vrabel delivered his view on second-year center Jared Wilson one day after New England’s 20-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I don’t think that was one of Jared’s better games yesterday,” Vrabel said, according to the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed. “I think he can protect better. I know he can protect better. I’ve seen him protect better.”

The Patriots’ defense ensured Wilson’s stony afternoon didn’t have a severe cost. New England’s offense finished with 327 net yards, converted four of 12 third downs and allowed Drake Maye to be sacked three times for 17 yards, via the official gamebook.

Vrabel didn’t question whether Wilson possesses the ability to handle the position. But New England’s head coach did challenge the 23-year-old to produce a standard that has existed in the past.

Vrabel Raises the Bar for Wilson

Wilson’s move to center was among New England’s most important offseason changes. The Patriots drafted the Georgia product No. 95 overall in 2025 but played him at left guard as a rookie because veteran Garrett Bradbury occupied the middle.

Wilson started 13 regular-season games and all four playoff contests at guard. After Bradbury was traded to the Chicago Bears, New England signed Alijah Vera-Tucker to play left guard and returned Wilson to his college position.

That return was designed to put Wilson back in the role that made him a draft prospect. He started 12 games and played 810 snaps at center during his final Georgia season, earning second-team All-SEC honors. New England bet that his athleticism and familiarity with the position would surface once he no longer had to adapt at guard. Vrabel’s message shows the transition remains unfinished.

The switch gave Wilson more responsibility. A center must identify defensive looks, make protection calls and coordinate the exchange of rushers when opponents run twists or stunts. Those details became an issue against Pittsburgh. Wilson and the right side of the line had an inconsistent outing, while passing off stunts remained a work in progress.

The wider look is better for Wilson. He owns a 67.9 overall grade through two games, ranking eighth among 32 qualified centers, according to Pro Football Focus. His 70.5 pass-blocking grade ranks 13th at the position.

Onwenu Injury Adds Urgency to Wilson’s Response

Wilson’s correction now intersects with a larger offensive line problem. Starting right guard Mike Onwenu suffered a broken ankle when T.J. Watt and Derrick Harmon combined to sack Maye late in the first quarter.

Greg Van Roten replaced Onwenu for the final 40 offensive snaps. Vrabel praised the 36-year-old for stepping in, although the coach acknowledged that replacing Onwenu’s consistent presence will require more work, per The Boston Globe.

Whoever starts at right guard will line up directly beside Wilson. Their ability to recognize pressure and operate as a pair becomes essential for an offense still searching for rhythm. Wilson must also maintain clean communication with Maye while learning the tendencies of a new neighbor.

The Jacksonville Jaguars await in Week 3, handing Wilson a shot to answer his coach.

Jacksonville’s defense has generated five sacks and two interceptions through two games, with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker sharing the team lead at 1.5 sacks apiece, via the Jaguars’ official statistics.

So, all things considered, Wilson may have this hands full when trying to overcome previous shortcomings.