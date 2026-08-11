Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Provides Injury Update on $43.5 Million Pass Rusher

The New England Patriots haven’t had one of their most accomplished pass rushers available during the majority of training camp.

The good news is Mike Vrabel offered some insight in an update Tuesday.

MassLive’s Doug Kyed reported that Vrabel said Harold Landry is “continuing to improve” as he works back from a knee injury.

Vrabel added that the veteran is “getting closer every day,” while making clear the Patriots plan to stay patient with the recovery rather than speed up the process simply to get him on the field.

That leaves Landry’s status as one of New England’s more important health situations to follow as the preseason moves along.

He opened camp on the physically unable to perform list after sitting out spring practices, and the Patriots have taken a cautious approach with the player who led them with 8.5 sacks last season.

Vrabel Offers More Encouraging Update on Landry

The latest update carries a little more optimism than the one Vrabel gave near the start of padded practices.

On July 30, Vrabel said rookie Gabe Jacas was “closer to coming back than Harold is,” per 98.5 The Sports Hub. Jacas has since returned to team work and became a full participant for the first time Aug. 3, while Landry has remained sidelined.

Landry’s knee issue dates to last season.

He appeared in 15 regular-season games in 2025 and finished with 49 tackles, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The injury became more limiting late in the year.

The Patriots ruled Landry out for the AFC championship game after he had logged only 27.4% of the defensive snaps over New England’s first two playoff games. He returned for Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks, but the knee remained a storyline through the end of the season.

Landry signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract in March 2025 that included $26 million fully guaranteed and could reach $48 million.

He’s a significant piece of Vrabel’s defensive front when healthy, and New England has time to let the recovery continue before games begin to count.

Patriots Have Been Testing Their Edge Depth Without Landry

Landry’s absence has created a longer look at the rest of the edge group.

Dre’Mont Jones and Elijah Ponder have handled work with the projected starters at different points in camp, while Jacas has started working his way into the rotation after his delayed start.

Patriots.com called Jacas the rookie most likely to contribute immediately, citing his pro-ready skill set and a thinner position group with Landry still on PUP.

That gives New England options, though Landry offers proven production the rest of the group has yet to match in a Patriots uniform.

The former Pro Bowler has 59 career sacks and has recorded at least eight sacks in five different season. He also has a long history with Vrabel dating to their years together with the Tennessee Titans.

The Patriots already saw last season how Landry’s impact changed as the knee issue lingered into the winter.

Tuesday’s update moves the situation in a better direction because Vrabel specifically pointed to improvement, but it stopped short of offering a timetable.

At the moment, New England appears comfortable letting Landry’s recovery dictate the next step.