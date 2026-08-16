Patriots’ Starting Tackle Predicted to Call It a Career After 2026

The New England Patriots have a succession plan at right tackle, and a recent projection suggests they could need it sooner than expected.

Morgan Moses is entering his 13th NFL season after helping stabilize an offensive line that had been a big concern the year before.

At 35, the veteran is also beginning to face questions about how much longer he plans to play.

Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker included Moses among 10 NFL players whose final season could come in 2026, pointing to his age and New England’s decision to use a first-round pick on his potential replacement.

Moses has never made a Pro Bowl or earned an All-Pro selection, but PFF noted that he has produced six seasons with an overall grade of at least 75.0. He was effective last season, finishing with a 78.8 run-blocking grade and allowing only two sacks across 781 pass-blocking snaps.

That level of play makes Morgan Moses a necessary component for the Patriots in 2026. The roster construction around him, though, hints to a future where he’ll need to help players in their early 20s ascend.

Patriots Have Moses’ Successor Waiting

New England selected Caleb Lomu with the No. 28 overall pick in April, giving the organization a young tackle to develop behind Moses.

The Patriots haven’t made an indication that Moses is about to lose his starting job. Patriots.com projected Moses as the starting right tackle entering camp and described Lomu as a long-term option who can be groomed as his successor.

That arrangement gives New England the luxury of letting Caleb Lomu grow without forcing him into the lineup. It also boosts PFF’s argument, as teams rarely spend first-round picks on offensive tackles without a long-term plan.

Lomu got an extended look at right tackle in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts a few days ago, playing 39 snaps and allowing no pressures in pass protection.

As for Moses, the Patriots have also managed the veteran’s workload this summer.

He left the joint practice against Indianapolis early, with Patriots.com noting that the move was likely part of his load-management plan. He then sat out the preseason opener along with several projected starters.

None of that alludes to an rapid physical decline, but it certainly looks like New England is being careful with a veteran who logged more offensive snaps than any other Patriots lineman last season.

Moses Still Playing at Starter Level

If 2026 ends as Moses’ final season, he could be stepping away while still playing solid football.

Moses started all 17 regular-season games and all four playoff games during his first year in New England. PFF credited him with a career-high 1,294 total plays and called him a immense reason the offensive line improved.

The Patriots’ overall numbers reflected that progress. Patriots.com reported that New England finished 12th in run-block win rate and 13th in pass-block win rate last season after ranking near the bottom of the league in both areas in 2024.

His contract leaves room for a transition after this season.

Moses signed a three-year, $24 million deal in 2025, but his 2027 salary has no guarantees. Over The Cap lists a $10.4 million cap charge for 2027, with the Patriots able to create $9 million in cap savings while taking on $1.4 million in dead money if they move on.

All things considered, Lomu gives the Patriots an eventual replacement, and Moses gives them another year of proven protection as they try to return to the Super Bowl.

Whether that year becomes his last is still an open inquiry.

PFF’s projection simply puts a spotlight on a transition New England has started preparing for.