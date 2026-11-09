Patriots Eye Pass Rusher Before Trade Deadline as DT ‘Could Be Moved’

The New England Patriots are looking to add a pass rusher before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

However, that pursuit might come at the expense of one of their highest-paid defensive players.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Monday that New England wants additional help rushing the quarterback, regardless of what happens with defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Schultz added that Barmore “could be moved,” raising further questions about the 27-year-old’s future.

The report lands one day after the Patriots suffered a 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers, dropping their record to 5-4.

Patriots Could Trade Christian Barmore While Pursuing Pass Rusher

Barmore has appeared in trade rumors for more than a week, though Monday’s report suggests New England hasn’t ruled out dealing him.

Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer previously reported that the Patriots had discussed moving Barmore or cornerback Carlton Davis III while searching for help on the edge.

Breer indicated that either defender could command roughly a fourth-round pick.

Meanwhile, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Sunday that New England was monitoring the market for affordable pass-rush help.

“The Patriots are still monitoring the market for pass rush help — at a bargain,” Anderson wrote.

Schultz’s recent update reinforces the team’s interest in adding a defender. It also leaves open the possibility that New England could make moves in both directions.

Barmore is under contract through 2028 after signing a four-year, $84 million extension in 2024.

However, his playing time has declined this season, and the Patriots could create future financial flexibility by dealing him.

Christian Barmore’s Reduced Role Adds to Trade Thoughts

Barmore played just 26 defensive snaps against the Packers on Sunday, his lowest total of the season.

According to Pats Pulpit’s snap-count report, he averaged 31 snaps across his previous seven appearances.

Still, Barmore recorded a sack and helped stop Green Bay on a third-and-1 rushing attempt.

Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the trade speculation last Wednesday, distancing himself from reports that Barmore and Davis were available.

“I have not shared that information with anybody,” Vrabel told reporters.

He added that trade rumors often surface around this time of year and said he remained focused on improving the roster.

On Monday, Vrabel also said Sunday’s defeat would not change New England’s approach to the deadline, via Boston.com.

Currently, Barmore remains a Patriot. But with Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline nearing, his future is far from set in stone.