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Patriots Trio Lands Among NFL’s Top 4 Offensive Lineman During Week 1

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New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: Eli Raridon #82 of the New England Patriots celebrates with his teammates after scoring a two yard touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots left Seattle with a 13-10 loss, but their rebuilt offensive line gave them one of the clearest reasons for optimism coming out of Week 1.

Pro Football Focus highlighted that performance Saturday, placing three Patriots among the four highest-graded pass blockers through the NFL season’s first two nights. Mike Onwenu led the group with an 88.9 pass-blocking grade, followed by Will Campbell at 84.4. San Francisco 49ers guard Dominick Puni ranked third at 82.7, while Morgan Moses gave New England a third top-four finisher at 82.3.

That’s a great early sign for a unit that went into the season harboring questions after New England’s Super Bowl LX loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Patriots’ Protection Looks Different From Super Bowl LX

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 22: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots looks on after the preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Campbell’s showing may be the most significant development of the group.

The left tackle endured a difficult Super Bowl, allowing 14 quarterback pressures against Seattle, according to Next Gen Stats. The total was the most allowed by any player in a game during the 2025 season. Campbell also surrendered 29 pressures over New England’s four-game postseason run.

The rematch looked much different.

Patriots.com wrote after Wednesday’s opener that Drake Maye was under pressure on 28.6% of his dropbacks on initial review, as Campbell held up in his one-on-one pass sets.

A later film review notched Campbell with a sack allowed on a failed stunt pickup with left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, but praised the second-year tackle’s improved punch timing, anchor and angles.

Onwenu and Moses were even cleaner.

The Patriots’ film review called Onwenu “solid” in the opener and credited Moses with a clean sheet in pass protection. Moses’ lone noted blemish was a false start, while Onwenu also delivered key blocks on two productive Rhamondre Stevenson runs.

Maye was officially sacked three times in the 13-10 defeat, but the protection was far from the defining reason New England lost. The quarterback threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter and later said he “lost patience” as the Patriots let a 10-0 lead slip away.

Onwenu, Campbell Give Patriots a Building Block

Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 28: Mike Onwenu #71 of the New England Patriots lines up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The PFF grades are only one game of data, and New England still has work to do up front.

The running game struggled to consistently create room against Seattle, and Vera-Tucker was charged with four pressures in the Patriots’ film review. Center Jared Wilson allowed one pressure in his first NFL start at the position, and the group also had issues passing off some of Seattle’s stunts and pressure looks.

New England can live with those corrections if its three highly regarded blockers continue protecting Maye at this level.

Onwenu has extensive starting experience at both guard and tackle. Campbell remains the main piece at left tackle after New England selected him No. 4 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Moses, meanwhile, gives the right side a veteran presence and showed in Week 1 that he can still handle difficult one-on-one assignments.

The Patriots didn’t get the result they wanted in Seattle. Their offensive line, however, flipped the script on the story from last year’s Super Bowl loss.

With Onwenu first, Campbell second and Moses fourth among the league’s pass blockers through the opening slate, New England’s front has nicely steadied itself out, at least for now.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Patriots Trio Lands Among NFL’s Top 4 Offensive Lineman During Week 1

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