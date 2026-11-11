Former Patriots WR From Brady Era Signs With NFC Team Days After Release

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett will be able to extend his NFL career following recent news.

The Arizona Cardinals signed Dorsett to their practice squad Tuesday, Nov. 10, just four days after the Las Vegas Raiders released him.

Arizona confirmed the signing as part of several roster moves following injuries to key offensive players.

The move gives the 33-year-old receiver a new home after spending much of the past two seasons on Las Vegas’ practice squad.

It also comes with an unusual Patriots connection involving quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Cardinals Sign Former Patriots Receiver Phillip Dorsett

Dorsett became available Friday, Nov. 6, when the Raiders released him to make room for tight end Carter Runyon.

Heavy previously reported that Dorsett had spent more than a month on Las Vegas’ practice squad without appearing in a game.

His next stop came rapidly.

The Cardinals placed receiver Michael Wilson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a neck injury. Former Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Brooks are also sidelined with injuries.

Those losses left Arizona searching for more depth.

Dorsett brings eight seasons of regular-season NFL experience, with 151 career catches for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.

However, he has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2023, when he played twice for the Denver Broncos.

His last reception came during the 2022 season with the Houston Texans.

Dorsett’s arrival does not guarantee immediate playing time. Arizona must elevate him from the practice squad before he can appear in a game.

Still, the Cardinals’ depleted receiving corps gives the veteran a chance to earn a role.

Phillip Dorsett’s Patriots History Includes Super Bowl Win

Dorsett spent three seasons with the Patriots from 2017 through 2019, playing alongside Tom Brady.

New England acquired him from the Indianapolis Colts in September 2017 in exchange for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The former first-round pick recorded 73 receptions for 881 yards and eight touchdowns during his Patriots career.

He also played a role in New England’s championship run following the 2018 season.

Dorsett caught a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round before adding a 29-yard score against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots went on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII.

His move to Arizona brings another curious twist.

The Cardinals traded Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 6, the same day Las Vegas released Dorsett.

Four days later, Dorsett joined the team that had just traded away the quarterback involved in his original move to New England.

Now, the former Patriots champion will try to work his way back onto an NFL field.

Arizona encounters the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 15, giving Dorsett a shot to make a quick impression if the team decides to elevate him.