Patriots Super Bowl Champion Released by AFC West Squad

The New England Patriots have seen one of their former Super Bowl champions lose his roster spot with another NFL team.

Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, Nov. 6, ending his latest stint with the franchise.

The 33-year-old had been on Las Vegas’ practice squad since September.

The Raiders confirmed the decision, announcing they had brought back tight end Carter Runyon in the corresponding move.

Dorsett hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2023, but his NFL career includes three seasons alongside Tom Brady in New England.

And Friday’s release came with a connection to the trade that originally brought him to the Patriots.

Raiders Release Former Patriots Receiver Phillip Dorsett

Las Vegas signed Dorsett to its practice squad Sept. 29, giving the former first-round pick another opportunity to remain in the league.

He stayed with the team for more than a month without appearing in a game.

The Raiders then made several roster changes involving Runyon and receiver Cody White.

Las Vegas released White on Wednesday before bringing him back to the active roster Thursday.

That decision temporarily cost Runyon his spot.

However, the tight end cleared waivers, allowing the Raiders to re-sign him to their practice squad Friday.

Dorsett became the casualty of that move.

The veteran has spent portions of several seasons with Las Vegas but has yet to appear in a regular-season game for the franchise.

His last NFL action came with the Denver Broncos in 2023, when he appeared in two contests without recording a reception.

Phillip Dorsett Helped Patriots Win Super Bowl LIII

Dorsett arrived in New England through a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in September 2017.

The Patriots sent quarterback Jacoby Brissett to Indianapolis in exchange for the former first-round receiver.

Dorsett went on to record 73 catches for 881 yards and eight touchdowns across three seasons with the franchise.

His strongest moments came during New England’s 2018 postseason run.

He caught a 15-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round before scoring on a 29-yard reception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots ultimately defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII.

Coincidentally, Brissett also changed teams Friday.

The Baltimore Ravens finalized a trade to acquire the veteran quarterback from the Arizona Cardinals, giving him an expected starting role amid Lamar Jackson’s injury.

Dorsett, meanwhile, returns to free agency as he looks to extend his NFL career.