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Patriots Work Out 4.38-Speed WR-Turned-DE Due to Edge Injuries

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Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Quinton Bell #56 of the Miami Dolphins reacts to a missed field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter in the game at SoFi Stadium on November 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are taking a deeper peep at a veteran edge defender with one of the more rare athletic backgrounds in the NFL.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Wednesday that New England brought Quinton Bell in for a free-agent workout. Bell, 30, worked out alongside Benton Whitley, whom the Patriots ultimately signed to their practice squad.

That makes Bell the name to watch if New England decides it needs more insurance on the edge.

He has bounced around the league, most recently spending part of the summer with the San Francisco 49ers, but his road to the NFL is what makes the workout especially interesting.

Bell Went From College Receiver to 4.38-Speed Edge Rusher

Washington Commanders v Miami Dolphins
GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – AUGUST 17: Quinton Bell #56 of the Miami Dolphins tackles Jeff Driskel #16 of the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Bell entered Prairie View A&M as a wide receiver before making a dramatic position change late in his college career. As a senior, he shifted to defensive end and turned the move into an NFL shot.

Prairie View A&M credited Bell with 46 tackles and 7.5 sacks during that senior season. Then came a pro day that put his name on the radar. The school reported that Bell ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, posted a 41-inch vertical jump, recorded an 11-foot broad jump and put up 23 bench-press reps.

The Raiders took him in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft at No. 230 overall.

That athletic profile has kept Bell in the league even though he hasn’t held a long-term starting role. His receiver background also stands out for a player now listed around 260 pounds, giving teams a developmental template with speed, length and experience in space, despite not being a traditional edge rusher.

Bell has since spent time with the Raiders, Buccaneers, Falcons, Eagles, Miami Dolphins and 49ers. San Francisco signed him to a one-year contract in late July before releasing him during final roster cuts on Aug. 30.

The 49ers listed the 6-foot-4, 258-pound Bell with 32 career tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup when they signed him. He appeared in seven games for Miami in 2025, recording six tackles and recovering a fumble.

Patriots’ Edge Depth Is Being Tested

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Quinton Bell #56 of the Miami Dolphins grabs Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots face mask in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Bell’s workout happened because New England is dealing with multiple issues at outside linebacker.

Dre’Mont Jones didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice due to a shoulder injury, while rookie Quintayvious Hutchins also sat out with a knee issue, according to the Patriots’ Week 3 injury report. Mike Vrabel said Jones was working to get back and would be evaluated as the week progressed.

Meanwhile, Harold Landry remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and is ineligible to return until at least Week 5. New England entered the regular season with questions surrounding its numbers on the edge after Landry landed on PUP.

New England has started adjusting the depth chart. The Patriots promoted Jose Ramirez from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Wednesday and added Benton Whitley to the practice squad after his workout.

Those moves give Vrabel more alternatives, but they also show why the team is continuing to scan the veteran market. New England headed into the season with questions about its edge depth, and two non-participants at the position in the first practice of Jaguars week only sharpen that concern.

All things considered, if New England circles back to Bell, it would be adding a former wide receiver whose athletic testing jumps off the page seven years into his NFL stay.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Patriots Work Out 4.38-Speed WR-Turned-DE Due to Edge Injuries

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