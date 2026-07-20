New England Patriots Sign Former Rutgers Defensive Tackle

The New England Patriots gave one of last summer’s defensive line risers another opportunity days before training camp begins.

New England announced Monday that it signed defensive tackle Isaiah Iton, returning the 24-year-old to the organization after he spent the 2025 season on injured reserve.

The move fills the roster opening created when the Patriots released rookie defensive tackle Travis Shaw on July 17.

Pats Pulpit reported that Iton agreed to a one-year contract after New England declined to tender him as an exclusive rights free agent in March.

That sequence makes the reunion worth watching.

The Patriots allowed Iton to reach the open market, then circled back before rookies and injured players report July 22.

Veterans are scheduled to arrive July 24, with the first full practice set for July 25.

Iton Gets Chance to Finish Interrupted Roster Push

Iton first reached New England through a tryout at the team’s 2025 rookie minicamp.

He performed well enough to earn a contract and remained in the competition through the summer.

His push ended after a hip injury suffered during the Patriots’ 20-12 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Sports Illustrated reported that Iton had begun receiving opportunities with New England’s top defensive units before the injury sent him to season-ending injured reserve.

Iton finished the preseason with three tackles, including one for loss, across 42 defensive snaps.

The numbers were modest, but the circumstances help explain why the Patriots kept him in mind.

Iton had entered camp as a former tryout player and moved into more meaningful repetitions before his opportunity disappeared.

His return gives him a chance at cracking the roster instead of starting over with an unfamiliar organization.

Iton entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2024.

He spent his rookie season on Tennessee’s practice squad, signed a reserve/future contract in January 2025 and was released that April.

His best college season came at Rutgers in 2023.

The school’s official biography credits him with 38 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup while starting all 13 games.

Patriots’ Stacked Defensive Line Leaves Narrow Room for Iton

Iton returns to a position group with high-caliber talent at the top and several younger players competing behind it.

Milton Williams and Christian Barmore remain the foundation of the interior defensive line.

The Patriots’ official position preview noted that the pair combined for 87 quarterback pressures in 2025, despite Williams missing five games.

Cory Durden enters camp positioned to claim the third role in the rotation after appearing in all 20 games last season.

Former fourth-round pick Joshua Farmer and several other young tackles add to a crowded battle for the remaining places.

The Patriots created room for Iton by moving on from Shaw, although the two defenders offer different physical profiles.

Shaw was listed at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, while Iton is listed at 6-foot-2 and 277 pounds. The change gives New England a lighter interior option with previous experience in its program.

A place on the 53-man roster is tricky to secure, but a strong summer could still put Iton in position for a depth role or another practice squad opportunity.

New England already knows what caught its attention last year.

Training camp will determine whether Iton can recapture the momentum that vanished with his hip injury.