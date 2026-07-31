New England Patriots Release Former Titans Starter During Training Camp

The New England Patriots have made an early training camp cut, moving on from a player who entered the summer with a chance to compete for a reserve role.

KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson reported Friday that New England released linebacker Otis Reese IV. The move was reported ahead of the Patriots’ sixth training camp practice Friday.

Reese, 28, had been with New England since November 2025, when the Patriots added him to their practice squad.

He stayed there through the team’s run to Super Bowl LX and signed a futures contract in February. The Patriots announced the deal on Feb. 10.

His departure stands out because the Patriots entered camp without much settled behind their top two off-ball linebackers.

Reese had NFL experience, a connection to Mike Vrabel and a special teams background that gave him a legitimate track to the bottom of the 53-man roster.

Reese Brought Starting Experience, Special Teams Value

Reese entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2023, when Vrabel was still the team’s head coach.

He appeared in 20 games over two seasons in Tennessee and made five starts, including three as a rookie.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound linebacker also showed he could help in the kicking game.

Reese played 228 special teams snaps for Tennessee in 2024 and recorded an interception while appearing in 13 games that season, per Pats Pulpit’s pre-camp scouting report.

His Titans tenure ended in August 2025. Reese later spent two weeks on the Buffalo Bills practice squad before New England signed him on Nov. 17.

Reese never received a game-day elevation for the Patriots last season, but his work behind the scenes earned praise during Super Bowl week.

Christian Elliss singled him out when discussing the scout-team players who helped prepare New England.

“Whenever I’m on punt team, he’s probably the hardest look,” Elliss said. “I don’t care who I’ve gone up against on Sundays, he is the hardest look I will ever get.”

That praise helped make Reese an interesting name entering the summer, although his contract offered no security.

The Patriots signed him to a one-year, $1.075 million futures deal with no guaranteed money, according to Spotrac.

Patriots Linebacker Competition Gets a Little Clearer

Reese’s release removes one option from a position group that was already fashioning into New England’s more open depth battles.

Robert Spillane and Elliss entered camp as the projected starters.

Patriots.com wrote before camp that Spillane remained the defense’s signal-caller and tone-setter, while the competition behind the two starters was far less settled.

Chad Muma had positioned himself well during spring practices, via Pats Pulpit’s training camp preview, with Reese among a larger group competing for backup snaps and special teams work.

K.J. Britt and Amari Gainer were also part of that competition.

The timing of Reese’s exit is worth watching.

New England didn’t need preseason games to make a decision on a player who had already spent months in the program.

For the remaining linebackers, one fewer veteran in the room means more practice reps are available as the Patriots continue sorting out the depth behind Spillane and Elliss.

Reese, meanwhile, hits the market with 20 NFL games, five starts and experience on special teams.

At 28, his next opportunity could come from a team looking for immediate linebacker or kicking-game depth during training camp.