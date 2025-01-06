Patriots Request Interview With ‘Offensive Mastermind’

The New England Patriots have officially requested to interview Ben Johnson, the innovative and highly touted offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports. This comes on the heels of New England parting ways with head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt after Sunday’s season finale. The move signals sweeping changes for a Patriots franchise in need of a reset.

A Rising Star in NFL Coaching Circles

Johnson has quickly established himself as one of the most sought-after coaching candidates in the league. After orchestrating one of the NFL’s top offenses in 2024, the Lions OC is credited with helping Detroit achieve a franchise-best season. Under his leadership, the Lions ranked near the top of the league in scoring offense and offensive efficiency, showcasing a creative and balanced attack.

Johnson’s ability to develop talent, particularly at quarterback, has drawn widespread praise. His work with Jared Goff is one of the standout examples of his coaching prowess. Johnson turned Goff from a struggling signal-caller into one of the NFL’s most consistent quarterbacks. Goff’s career renaissance played a pivotal role in Detroit’s success.

The Patriots are eyeing Johnson, but not only for his offensive acumen. His potential to develop Drake Maye, their young quarterback who just completed his rookie season, makes Johnson an appealing choice. Maye showed flashes of brilliance in 2024 but struggled at times behind an inconsistent offense. Johnson’s proven track record of crafting schemes tailored to a quarterback’s strengths could make him the ideal candidate to unlock Maye’s full potential.

Does Johnson Fit the Patriots’ Criteria?

According to reports from NESN, the Patriots are prioritizing candidates who meet specific head coaching criteria. This includes proven leadership, offensive creativity, and the ability to oversee the development of a young franchise quarterback. Johnson checks all these boxes.

The 37-year-old coach has earned a reputation for blending creativity with situational awareness, two qualities that align with New England’s culture of strategic football. His ability to make in-game adjustments has been a key factor in Detroit’s rise. That skill set is something the Patriots desperately need after a dismal offensive showing in 2024.

Patriots’ Urgency to Rebuild

This request to interview Johnson highlights the Patriots’ sense of urgency to turn the page after one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. The team ranked near the bottom of the league in offensive production, and their struggles were compounded by inconsistent coaching.

Johnson’s impact in Detroit offers a clear blueprint for what New England hopes to achieve. If hired, he would bring a fresh offensive identity to a franchise looking to move past the shadow of its post-Belichick struggles.

What’s Next?

While the Patriots are among the first to officially request an interview with Johnson, they are unlikely to be the only team pursuing him. Several organizations with head coaching vacancies are expected to express interest in the Lions coordinator, making this one of the most competitive coaching searches of the offseason.

For Johnson, the opportunity to lead a franchise like New England, known for its history of success and commitment to winning, could be a compelling next step in his career. For the Patriots, securing Johnson could be the first step in a new era of offensive innovation and quarterback development.