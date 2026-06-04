Patriots Reunion With Stefon Diggs: Insider Hints at a Potential Move

On the surface, it seems like the New England Patriots are done adding at wide receiver, following the A.J. Brown trade, and that they even may need to ship someone out. However, there are still those fans who are dreaming of a reunion with Stefon Diggs.

Now, one insider has thrown some fuel on those rumors about Diggs. Former quarterback and current radio personality Scott Zolak teased information on a recent episode of Zolak & Bertrand.

In the clip, Zolak can be seen texting during the show. Trying to be vague about it, he says that there’s always news going on in Foxboro. So, co-host Marc Bertrand looks over his shoulder. Again, he didn’t directly link Diggs to the Patriots, but it’s easy to see the ties between the two.

“We may have to chest bump for that one again,” Zolak said.

Bertrand would go on to call it a huge splash that people would be excited for. That’s even if he doesn’t personally love the potential move.

“What did you say earlier, they lack depth?” Bertrand said. “I’ll tell you what, it would solve that problem… Don’t throw the jerseys away just yet.”

That last line, which could be seen as a throwaway line in most contexts, is what really links what Zolak was texting about to Diggs. The obvious implication being that he already played for the Patriots.

The New England Patriots Likely Need to Move on from a Wide Receiver

This offseason, the New England Patriots cut Stefon Diggs. Then, they quickly added Romeo Doubs before eventually adding A.J. Brown. It was a move that completely reshaped the top of their receiving room.

The addition of Brown has also made it a very crowded room, where there are talented players who are likely going to be on the outside looking in on playing time. Because of that, it’s expected that the Patriots will move on from a receiver at some point.

Kayshon Boutte is a popular player for the Patriots, but he could be the odd man out there. He’ll need a new contract soon, but there is a good chance that it doesn’t come with New England. So, the Patriots may move on from him early.

If the Patriots were to add Diggs, that would be another receiver who expects to be a major part of the offense’s plans this season. In a sense, there’d be a logjam for players trying to get snaps, and even more need to move a receiver out.

It’s Been a Long Offseason for Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs has had a difficult offseason. Shortly after being released by the Patriots, he needed to deal with a legal battle over allegations he had choked his personal chef, for which he would be found not guilty in court.

That was back in early May. At the time, his lawyer predicted that a team would sign him right away.

“He’s been vindicated,” the lawyer said. “And I believe that a team will reach out and sign him imminently. They’re going to be lucky to get him.”

That, obviously, hasn’t happened. Instead, Diggs is still searching for a new home amid a long string of rumors about where he could end up signing.