Patriots Legend Predicts ‘Best Year Ever’ for A.J. Brown Ahead of Super Bowl Rematch

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown has yet to play a regular-season snap for his new team, but one of the franchise’s most recognizable former stars is expecting a career year from the veteran wide receiver.

Rob Gronkowski appeared on “Up & Adams” and made a lofty prediction for Brown ahead of New England’s Week 1 Super Bowl rematch with the Seattle Seahawks.

Gronkowski predicted Brown will have his “best year ever,” with the four-time Super Bowl champion offering a simple reason for his confidence.

“His heart was revived,” Gronkowski said.

The 29-year-old has topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons, including 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns with Philadelphia in 2025. His yardage benchmark came in 2022, when he finished with 1,496 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, while he set a career high with 106 catches the following season.

The Patriots paid accordingly to bring that type of production to Foxborough. Philadelphia announced it received a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder in the June blockbuster.

Gronkowski Has Been All-In on Brown Move

Gronkowski’s latest prophecy continues a theme that began months before Brown officially landed in New England.

Before the trade, Gronkowski openly pushed for the Patriots to pursue Brown, saying in March that New England needed a true No. 1 receiver if it wanted to contend. After the move became official, Gronkowski again backed Brown when offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels compared the receiver’s physical presence to the former Patriots tight end.

“I respect that comparison,” Gronkowski said during a June appearance on “Up & Adams,” according to Boston.com. “Josh McDaniels knows what he is talking about.”

Gronkowski pointed to Brown’s size, strength and ability to command defensive attention even when he’s not the intended target. Those traits could massively help Drake Maye entering his third NFL season.

NFL.com highlighted the schematic fit shortly after the trade. Maye led qualified passers in completion percentage, success rate and passer rating on throws of at least 10 air yards last season, while Brown ranked among the NFL’s most prolific downfield receivers during his four years in Philadelphia.

That overlap gives Gronkowski’s prediction some statistical backing, even if surpassing Brown’s previous peak would require a otherworldy season.

Brown Has Embraced Patriots Reset

The “revived” part of Gronkowski’s comments also tracks with how Brown has spoken about the move.

Brown grew up rooting for the Patriots and made his excitement clear right after the June trade. He called New England his “childhood team” and said, “Obviously I know this ain’t heaven, but it’s close to it,” per NFL.com.

When asked what role he needed to feel fulfilled in the offense, Brown gave an even simpler answer: “I’m fulfilled now.”

The reunion with Mike Vrabel adds an extra familiar element. Brown began his NFL career under Vrabel in Tennessee after the Titans selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft. He produced consecutive 1,000-yard seasons during his first two years and developed into one of the league’s most physical receivers.

Now the Patriots are pairing Brown with Maye as they try to work off of last season’s run to Super Bowl LX, which ended in a 29-13 loss to Seattle. Brown arrives as the headliner of a revamped receiving corps and should have every opportunity to challenge the career marks he set in Philadelphia.

Gronkowski is setting the expectation higher.

For Brown, a “best year ever” would mean improving on a run that includes three Pro Bowl selections, three second-team All-Pro honors and six 1,000-yard campaigns. If New England gets anything close to that version, the blockbuster price will look far easier to justify.