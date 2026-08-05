Patriots Captain Earns ‘Quietly Crept Up’ Praise in NFL Ranking

The New England Patriots didn’t need a national ranking to learn what Robert Spillane brought to their defense.

They watched him wear the green dot and lead the team in tackles during a season that stretched into February.

Bleacher Report ranked Spillane No. 12 among NFL linebackers entering the 2026 season, placing the 30-year-old two spots outside the top 10 and ahead of Ernest Jones IV and Nick Bolton.

“Over the past three years, Spillane has quietly crept up linebacker rankings across the league,” Bleacher Report’s scouting department wrote.

His value became even more noticeable when a late foot injury removed him from the final four regular-season games.

For a player who entered the NFL undrafted, quiet progress has become a defining attribute of his NFL tenure.

Spillane’s Run Defense Drives Near-Top-10 Ranking

Bleacher Report graded linebackers across five categories: run defense, tackling, coverage, pass rush and versatility.

Spillane received a 77 overall grade, with his 26-of-30 score against the run leading his evaluation.

The outlet praised his instincts, lateral movement and ability to make stops for short gains.

It also described him as a capable middle-hole defender who can read a quarterback’s eyes and close on the ball, even while identifying the passing game as the weaker part of his profile.

Spillane started all 13 regular-season games he played and finished with a team-high 97 tackles. He added two interceptions, five passes defensed, one sack and a forced fumble.

His first interception came during a 15-tackle performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he picked off Aaron Rodgers and returned the ball a career-long 37 yards. He later intercepted Dillon Gabriel in a win over the Cleveland Browns.

Spillane finished the regular season with four double-digit tackle games.

He returned from his foot injury for the playoffs, started all four postseason games and added 18 tackles as New England reached Super Bowl LX.

The production continued a rise that began with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Western Michigan product recorded 148 tackles in 2023 and a career-high 158 in 2024, when he also produced 10 tackles for loss.

That two-year stretch helped him secure a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots in March 2025.

Patriots Leaning on Spillane to Set Defensive Tone

The ranking also arrives at a useful time for Robert Spillane.

New England altered portions of its roster after last season’s Super Bowl appearance.

But Spillane remains one of the defense’s integral voices. He and Christian Elliss have led the linebacker group during training camp, with the competition behind them centered on depth roles.

Spillane’s standing inside the building was established quickly.

He was named a captain before his first regular-season game with the Patriots, extending a leadership streak that began during his two years in Las Vegas.

Health now is at the forefront after foot and ankle issues followed him through the end of last season.

Bleacher Report placed Carson Schwesinger at No. 10 with a grade of 79, only two points above Spillane.

But that small separation leaves the Patriots captain within reach of a top-10 spot if he stays available and produces another steady season.

Because in the end, the Patriots’ defense was at its best when Spillane could organize the front and attack the run.

Regardless, it’s good to see Spillane get his flowers after he’s spent his career climbing without much noise.