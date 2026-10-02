Patriots Star Announces Heartbreaking Personal News Days Before Bills Game

The New England Patriots had high hopes for tight end Eli Raridon when they drafted him in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft back in April.

The Notre Dame alum hasn’t played a lot through the first three games of the season, but he has made his presence known. Raridon has caught two passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

While he presumably will play a bigger role as the season wears on with star wideout A.J. Brown on injured reserve, sadly, Raridon announced some pretty heartbreaking personal news just days before New England’s Week 4 matchup against the division rival Buffalo Bills.

Eli Raridon Dealing With Personal Tragedy

The 22-year-old Raridon married his wife Anna Bernhard in May of last year.

Anna announced on Instagram back in March that she and the Patriots rookie were expecting their first child later this year. The couple welcomed their son back in mid-Spetember, but unfortunately, they both announced on Tuesday that he had passed away.

“Our angel, Peter James Raridon, was born on September 11th🪽,” Raridon and his wife shared on Instagram. “When Eli and I went in for our 20-week anatomy scan, excited to see our sweet baby boy, our hearts were forever changed. Our little one was diagnosed with anencephaly, a fatal condition in which he would not survive outside the womb. “While we are absolutely devastated that we were unable to bring our baby boy home, I am grateful to have loved him deeply, kept him safe, and had been his home for the past 9 months before he was called back to Heaven. “… I believe our little boy was lovingly knitted together in the womb by God, knowing how deeply he would be loved by our families, our friends, Eli, and me. Though his time with us was brief, his life still precious, his purpose still meaningful, and he will forever be a part of our story. “I have loved you every second of your life & will miss you every second of mine. What a sweet sweet reunion ours will be🤍.”

Eli Raridon and Wife’s Relationship Timeline

Raridon and Anna met during high school when he attended Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa.

They dated for years despite attending different colleges — Anna attended Iowa while Raridon went to Notre Dame. Raridon popped the question in August 2024 right before his senior season with the Fighting Irish.

Anna announced her pregnancy just three weeks before Raridon was selected 95th overall by the Patriots in April.

“Half me, half you— fearfully & wonderfully made, thank you Jesus!!! baby Raridon arriving this fall 🤍,” she posted on Instagram along with a photo of her and Raridon on the beach.

Anna was an accomplished athlete in her own right. She was a prep basketball star in her hometown, where she even got to play against Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark a few times.

“My girlfriend (now wife) has played (Clark) in basketball a few times,” Raridon told the South Bend Tribune back in 2024. “Her claim to fame was that she blocked her (shot) in a game. She pulls that video up once in a while. Caitlin, she was ridiculous in high school, even.”