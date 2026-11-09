Patriots Cut Ties With Rookie Tight End After 2 Costly Mistakes vs. Packers

The New England Patriots released rookie tight end Tanner Arkin Monday, a day after he committed two costly mistakes in a humbling 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers, a game that was not in reality as close as its one-sided score.

Arkin appeared in five games this season, and his departure frees a spot on the 53-man roster while fullback Reggie Gilliam waits on injured reserve.

Arkin whiffed on his blocking assignment during the game’s first kickoff, according to ESPN‘s Mike Reiss. The second error followed on the Patriots’ initial snap from scrimmage, when Arkin “was part of illegal shift penalty on the first offensive play,” Reiss wrote.

The Packers declined the penalty, so New England lost no yardage — but also did not get to replay first down. And then safety Xavier McKinney intercepted Drake Maye on the second play of the game, and Green Bay led 7-0 two plays later. The Packers went on to win by 18 points, forcing four turnovers and dropping the Patriots to 5-4.

The team also released practice squad linebacker Jose Ramirez. Reiss reported that Arkin may rejoin the Patriots’ practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.

Tanner Arkin’s Path to the Patriots’ Roster

Arkin, 23, appeared in 53 games over five seasons at Colorado State (2021-22) and Illinois (2023-25), catching 45 passes for 351 yards and six touchdowns. He captained the Illini in 2024 and 2025, made 29 starts, the second-most by a tight end in program history, and graduated in May 2025 with a kinesiology degree.

He plays tight end, listed at 6-foot-4 and 262 pounds, and projects primarily as a blocker. At Illinois, he was “essentially a sixth offensive lineman,” according to Patriots.com. Arkin ran the 40-yard dash in 4.88 seconds at his pro day, according to PatsFans.com‘s Mark Morse.

The Patriots signed him as an undrafted free agent on May 8. The team had added free agent Julian Hill as a blocking specialist, but Hill suffered a season-ending injury in the offseason, which left room in a group that also included captain Hunter Henry and third-round pick Eli Raridon. Arkin also extended a team tradition, as an undrafted rookie has landed on the opening 53-man roster in 22 of the past 23 seasons.

Arkin made the initial 53-man roster at the Aug. 30 cutdown. He played four special-teams snaps in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, was a healthy scratch in Week 2 and started twice.

Patriots Roster Moves After Tanner Arkin Release

Gilliam signed with the Patriots in March after six seasons with the Buffalo Bills, agreeing to a three-year deal worth up to $12 million. He went on injured reserve Oct. 10 with ankle and knee injuries, a placement that requires a minimum of four games. He has now passed that mark.

MassLive‘s Mark Daniels asked whether the release clears room for Gilliam’s return. New England holds a limited number of injured reserve return designations, so each activation uses one.

No other transactions had been announced Monday afternoon. The trade deadline arrives Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST.

“No trades to announce,” head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday, according to the team’s Monday transcript.

The Packers game also left the Patriots with injury concerns. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson has a knee injury with an MRI pending, according to Reiss, and offensive lineman Ben Brown, also dealing with a knee injury, is not expected to play against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, in Week 10, Vrabel indicated. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has been dealing with his own knee issue, is trending toward making the trip to Germany, according to Daniels.