Patriots Sign 6-Foot-2 Record-Setter as Romeo Doubs Hits IR

The New England Patriots have inked a deal with an intriguing offensive weapon, a receiver who snagged one of the Miami Dolphins’ longest touchdowns of the 2026 season.

The signing comes at an vital time for the Patriots due to placing Romeo Doubs on injured reserve following a shoulder injury suffered during Sunday’s 26-19 victory over the New York Jets.

Miller, 26, brings NFL experience, an impressive college stretch and some untapped potential to head coach Mike Vrabel’s offense.

The 6-foot-2 receiver has appeared in 30 career games with six starts, producing 17 receptions for 254 yards and four touchdowns, via the Patriots’ official announcement.

Patriots’ New WR Scored 77-Yard Touchdown With Dolphins

Miller’s recent production indicates New England is getting a receiver able to make an impact in a snap.

After joining Miami through waivers on Aug. 25, the former Furman standout appeared in five games, recording three receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.

His biggest moment came against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 20, when he connected with quarterback Malik Willis for a spectacular 77-yard touchdown.

The play, featured in the Dolphins’ official highlights, demonstrated Miller’s ability to generate an explosive gain despite his relatively limited opportunities.

However, Miami surprisingly moved on from Miller on Oct. 13, leaving the former undrafted free agent searching elsewhere.

Before joining the Dolphins, Miller logged three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he developed into a valuable rotational receiver.

His most productive campaign came in 2024, when he registered 12 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns across 11 appearances.

Miller also drew admiration from then-Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who highlighted his versatility during an August 2025 interview.

“Ryan is smart, he’s reliable, he’s tough,” Bowles said, according to the Buccaneers’ official website.

Miller Brings Record-Setting College Action to Patriots

Miller’s route to the NFL wasn’t normal, as he established himself as one of the most decorated tight ends in Furman football history before transitioning to wide receiver.

During his collegiate career, Miller became the first three-time All-American in school history, accumulating 151 receptions for 2,146 yards and a program-record 28 receiving touchdowns.

His senior campaign was especially impressive. Miller recorded 72 receptions for 762 yards and a school-record 12 touchdowns in 2022, via Furman Athletics.

Those accomplishments helped earn him an invite to Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

Although his NFL receiving totals are far from massive, Miller has demonstrated an ability to contribute in multiple roles, including special teams and as a bigger target in the passing game.

That could help him find a role in New England, where Doubs and Mack Hollins are both on injured reserve.

Miller’s practice squad designation means he’s not guaranteed a spot on the game-day roster.

But his experience and previous play, plus the injuries to the Patriots’ wide receiver room, mean he can compete for an elevation as New England prepares for Thursday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.