Who Were the Patriots Scouting at Texas vs. Ole Miss Last Night?

The New England Patriots had representatives on hand for one of college football’s most dramatic games Saturday night, getting an up-close look at several potential 2027 NFL draft targets.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s NFL draft analyst Ryan Fowler, New England sent two scouts to the highly anticipated SEC showdown between No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 19 Texas on Oct. 24.

And those representatives witnessed a thrilling contest that saw Texas survive a massive second-half comeback, securing a 34-27 victory.

Several prospects had noteworthy performances, and others endured a tough night in front of NFL evaluators.

With the Patriots potentially seeking help along their offensive line, defensive front and receiving corps, multiple players from both programs warrant consideration.

Patriots Send Multiple Scouts to Ole Miss-Texas Matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought four representatives, including general manager Jason Licht, while the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers each sent two.

The Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs were also in attendance.

The organizations witnessed a remarkable contest in which Texas raced to a 24-3 halftime lead before Ole Miss stormed back to tie things at 24 early in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss defensive end Blake Purchase helped fuel the comeback by sacking quarterback Arch Manning on a play that resulted in a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Kam Franklin.

However, the Longhorns ultimately prevailed behind a huge rushing performance from Raleek Brown, who finished with 157 yards.

Manning scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run, and Texas safety Jelani McDonald secured a game-ending interception after Ole Miss recovered a late onside kick.

Before kickoff, Pro Football Focus highlighted the remarkable amount of talent involved, noting that more than 10 of its top 100 prospects for the 2027 draft would share the field.

And several of those players could make sense for New England.

Potential Patriots Draft Targets Include Top Receivers, Defenders

A key offensive prospect was Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who showed out with standout action against Ole Miss.

Wingo surpassed 100 receiving yards and caught a 50-yard touchdown from Manning during the second quarter, demonstrating the explosive-play ability New England could look to bring on board.

Fellow Longhorns receiver Cam Coleman also has a fair amount of draft attention, although he experienced a disappointing night.

Coleman dropped a potential long touchdown and managed just one reception for 12 yards.

Even though the Patriots acquired A.J. Brown earlier this year, continuing to surround Drake Maye with young playmakers isn’t a bad roster-building strategy.

Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby also represents a potential fit.

The 6-foot-7 lineman is widely regarded as a premier 2027 prospect. But his night ended prematurely when he was carted off with an apparent left knee injury during the first quarter.

New England could prioritize additional offensive tackle depth as it weighs its long-term protection plans.

Defensively, Ole Miss edge rusher Suntarine Perkins and defensive tackle Will Echoles are two prospects worth watching.

Perkins displays athleticism and positional versatility, while Echoles has emerged as a disruptive presence along the Rebels’ defensive interior.

McDonald’s game-ending interception served up a memorable moment for evaluators interested in potential secondary help.

One prominent prospect who didn’t participate was Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons — leading the nation with 10.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss — who was ruled out with an ankle injury.