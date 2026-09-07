Patriots vs. Seahawks Week 1 Injury Report: 3 New England Players Miss Practice

The New England Patriots are officially into game week, and they already have several injury situations worth watching ahead of their 2026 season opener.

New England released its Week 1 injury report ahead of Wednesday night’s road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, with three Patriots unable to participate in Sunday’s practice.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, offensive lineman Ben Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson were all listed as non-participants.

Barmore and Brown are dealing with knee injuries, while Henderson was sidelined with an ankle injury.

With kickoff against Seattle set for Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field, the Patriots don’t have the luxury of a normal game week. That makes the status of all three players particularly important as Mike Vrabel’s team prepares to open the regular season.

Christian Barmore, TreVeyon Henderson Among Patriots Who Missed Practice

Here is the Patriots’ full injury report from Sunday, Sept. 6:

Did Not Participate

DT Christian Barmore, knee

OL Ben Brown, knee

RB TreVeyon Henderson, ankle

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

No players listed

It’s important not to read an official game designation into Sunday’s report. The Patriots did not list Barmore, Brown or Henderson as out, doubtful or questionable. The report only indicates that they did not participate in that day’s practice.

Still, Barmore and Henderson are two names Patriots fans will be watching closely as the week progresses.

Barmore is a significant piece of New England’s defensive front, and his availability would take on added importance as the Patriots prepare to face Seattle on the road.

Henderson’s status is another one to monitor. The running back brings an explosive element to New England’s backfield, and an ankle issue this close to the opener naturally puts additional attention on his practice participation leading into Wednesday night.

Brown rounds out New England’s three-player list with a knee injury.

The next injury update should provide a clearer picture of whether any of the three are trending toward being available for Week 1.

Seahawks Have 8 Players on Week 1 Injury Report

Seattle’s side of the report is considerably longer.

Safety Ty Okada was the only Seahawks player who did not participate Sunday because of a hamstring injury, while four others were limited.

Did Not Participate

S Ty Okada, hamstring

Limited Participation

Full Participation

TE A.J. Barner, oblique

CB Julian Neal, quadricep

RB Emanuel Wilson, hamstring

The presence of Barner, Neal and Wilson on the report should come with some context. All three were full participants, meaning they took 100% of their normal practice repetitions despite being listed with injuries.

That leaves Okada and Seattle’s four limited participants as the more notable situations to monitor before kickoff.

Patriots Face Short Week Before Wednesday Night Opener

The timing makes every practice report more significant than it might be during a typical NFL week.

The Patriots and Seahawks will kick off the regular season Wednesday night in Seattle, leaving only a few days for injured players to progress toward game readiness.

For New England, the biggest immediate question is whether Barmore, Henderson or Brown can get back onto the practice field before the team heads into its opener.

Sunday’s report alone doesn’t answer that question.

But with three Patriots sitting out entirely and kickoff approaching quickly, their status will be one of the biggest storylines to follow over the next few days.

The Patriots and Seahawks kick off Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lumen Field. The game will air nationally on NBC.