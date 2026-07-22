New England Patriots Sign Former Track All-American, 16-Sack LB During Training Camp

The New England Patriots used their latest roster moves to add two unconventional athletes just before training camp.

New England announced Wednesday that it signed tight end Mitch Van Vooren and linebacker Riley Wilson, and a released fullback, clearing the way for two players who bring developmental backgrounds to the Patriots.

Late-July signings often amount to depth and extra practice competition.

Van Vooren and Wilson offer more intrigue than the timing might suggest.

One was a record-setting hurdler before becoming a 10-touchdown college receiver.

Meanwhile, the other began his college career at tight end before developing into a linebacker with 16 career sacks.

That gives the Patriots two low-risk fliers at positions where the depth chart remains unsettled.

Van Vooren Brings Athletic Background to Tight End Room

Van Vooren arrives with the size of an NFL tight end and a path to the position that began on the track.

The 25-year-old is listed at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds.

He originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in June 2025, then spent part of August with the Cleveland Browns before being released.

His college production came during a two-year football career at St. Norbert.

Van Vooren caught 65 passes for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns across 22 games.

He finished with 33 receptions, 510 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior, earning first-team all-conference honors.

The receiving numbers only explain part of his athletic profile.

Van Vooren previously ran track at Marquette, where he set the school record in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 51.38 seconds.

After transferring to St. Norbert, he placed fourth in the event at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships and earned first-team All-America honors.

That movement ability gives him a chance to stand out in a Patriots tight end room searching for answers behind Hunter Henry.

New England’s own position preview described uncertainty at the position after a season-ending injury to Julian Hill, while third-round rookie Eli Raridon is still adjusting to the NFL.

Van Vooren will need to show he can block, contribute on special teams and translate his speed to tight end routes. His size and red-zone production give the coaching staff enough to explore.

Wilson Gives Patriots Another Hybrid Pass-Rush Option

Wilson brings a different type of conversion story.

The 24-year-old played tight end early in his career at Hawaii before moving to linebacker.

He later transferred to Montana and Arizona, finishing with 193 tackles, 16 sacks and two interceptions over 52 college games.

His most disruptive season came at Montana in 2023. Wilson led the Grizzlies with 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss, earning second-team All-Big Sky honors.

He recorded 51 tackles and three sacks during his final season at Arizona.

At 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds, Wilson falls between a traditional off-ball linebacker and a full-time edge defender.

The Patriots identified linebacker depth as a training camp question behind Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss.

Wilson’s clearest path could come through special teams and a situational role that takes advantage of his versatility.

New England’s rookies reported on July 21 and veterans report July 24, with the first public practice scheduled for Saturday.

Van Vooren and Wilson haven’t much time to settle in, but both arrive with a defining athletic trait and enough production to compete in roster battles.