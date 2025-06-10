Patriots Star Issues Emphatic Warning After Comeback

While there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the 2025 Patriots season, perhaps the biggest reason for excitement is one that is probably not discussed enough. That would be the retooled defensive line, which has dominated through the early stretch of spring practices thanks to the addition of interior line star Milton Williams and edge rusher Harold Landry. But a key to making it all work is lineman Christian Barmore.

Last year, Barmore missed the first 10 games of the season with blood clots. He returned for four games, but was placed back on the illness list after his symptoms came back. Now, Barmore is back and rejuvenated and seeking to remind the rest of the NFL that, as recently as 2023, he was one of the 10 best defensive linemen in the league.

On Monday at Patriots minicamp, Barmore spoke passionately about his situation.

“There’s really like a lot of fire in my heart,” Barmore said. “Because you know, I feel after that situation people forget who I am and really just I am bringing like a lot of just competitive with me. And you know, every day I am on this field, just have to feel this. Just feel–to prove that I’m still me and I’m always going to be me.”

Patriots Defensive Line Should Be Excellent

The Patriots defense figures to shift under coach Mike Vrabel, who is emphasizing getting defensive linemen up the field to pressure the quarterback. Barmore, in fact, warned the rest of the NFL about the potential for the Patriots’ D-line to dominate.

“I love it,” he said. “It excites me every time. It’s real good energy every day. Man, them boys are dominant. Keon, you know how he is, he dominant. Milton’s dominant. For me it’s just like how we roll, how we going to take over the game. That’s our goal, how the D-line going to take over. Game’s won up front, so that’s our goal every time.

He also said it is important for established veterans like himself and Williams to set an example.

“We’re setting a standard for the young guys,” Barmore said. “The young guys watch us old guys, just to motivate, keep being better today. We are all here together. We are all going to grind together, we are all going to be hurt together, we are all going to just be here for each other. Best players on the team, if you play hard, everybody’s gonna play hard.”

Christian Barmore ‘Just Having Fun’

Barmore sounds like a guy who is not going to let himself be sold short after the difficult year he just endured.

“That stuff I went through, I would never want nobody to go through that,’ he said. “That stuff—imagine somebody stop you from breathing. Now I can breathe again. You know, lungs open up, so you know, what’s up?

“I feel really confident in myself, because, one, I am breathing, I am talking, I’m just, having fun. Talking fun, talking smack, you know, just having a good time with my teammates. I am playing hard, you know what I am saying?”