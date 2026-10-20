Ex-Patriots 1,000-Yard Star Answers the Call After McLaurin’s Scary MNF Injury

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned from his own injury Monday night and caught a touchdown pass in the aftermath of his new team unfortunately losing its other star.

With Terry McLaurin sidelined by a knee injury, Diggs handed the Washington Commanders a needed scoring contribution against the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels with 20 seconds left in the third quarter, helping Washington begin chipping away at a 20-point deficit.

It was quite the response from a receiver who had missed Washington’s previous game. Diggs had six receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown by the fourth quarter, according to the Commanders’ official box score.

Diggs Finds End Zone After McLaurin Leaves Game

Washington’s receiving corps had a frightening setback during the first quarter.

As The Washington Post reported, McLaurin’s left leg gave out while he ran a route. Medical personnel placed an air cast on his leg before he was carted off, and Washington ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Diggs, meanwhile, was making his return after missing the Commanders’ 27-27 tie against the New York Giants. He had been working through a hamstring injury and had a questionable designation into Monday’s matchup. His availability restored an key option for Daniels before Washington encountered the McLaurin injury.

His touchdown notched Washington’s first trip to the end zone. The Commanders had fallen behind 23-3 before Daniels connected with Diggs near the end of the third quarter.

Washington followed with a second touchdown early in the fourth, when Rachaad White caught a 9-yard scoring pass. Those consecutive touchdowns trimmed San Francisco’s advantage to 23-17 and made the game more interesting

Ex-Patriots WR Builds on Productive Season in New England

Diggs’ performance followed a season in which he solidified himself as New England’s leading receiver.

Via the Patriots’ announcement of his March release, Diggs started all 17 regular-season games in 2025 and finished with 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He also recorded five 100-yard receiving games while helping New England win the AFC East and reach Super Bowl LX.

That production made him a critical part of Drake Maye’s supporting cast, as Diggs had extensive experience under his belt. And his lone Patriots season added a 1,000-yard campaign to a career that included six consecutive seasons reaching that mark from 2018 through 2023.

New England’s receiving group has since undergone considerable change. On Monday, the Patriots placed Romeo Doubs on injured reserve and added Ryan Miller to the practice squad.

While New England adjusts to Romeo Doubs’ on the sideline, its former No.1 receiver completed a play for Washington to keep them in it. And in the near future, the ex-Buffalo Bill will likely serve as the Commanders’ pass-catching focal point with McLaurin out.