Patriots Tabbed Landing Spot For $99.5 Million All-Pro Defender

The New England Patriots look to make another run at the Lombardi Trophy after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl this past season.

With training camp a few weeks away, the Patriots have plenty of time to make more additions to their roster and get used to the system.

One NFL writer names New England as a landing spot for a three-time Pro Bowler who could help the defense.

Pats Named Landing Spot for All-Pro

The New England Patriots registered 35 sacks in the 2025 season, which falls in the bottom half of the league. The team signed Dremont Jones in free agency and selected a couple more EDGE rushers in the latest draft, but one NFL writer believes the Pats need some proven quality help ahead of the 2026 season.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox calls the AFC Champions a landing spot for free agent defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney.

“Jadeveon Clowney has never quite played up to his status as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft. However, he’s become a very disruptive run defender and a solid late-career pass-rusher-for-hire option,” Knox wrote.

“Even at age 33, Clowney could boost just about any defensive front as a rotational player. However, he would be a very strong fit for his former Tennessee Titans head coach, Mike Vrabel, and the New England Patriots.”