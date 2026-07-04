Patriots Tabbed Landing Spot For $99.5 Million All-Pro Defender

The New England Patriots look to make another run at the Lombardi Trophy after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl this past season.
With training camp a few weeks away, the Patriots have plenty of time to make more additions to their roster and get used to the system.
One NFL writer names New England as a landing spot for a three-time Pro Bowler who could help the defense.
Pats Named Landing Spot for All-Pro
The New England Patriots registered 35 sacks in the 2025 season, which falls in the bottom half of the league. The team signed Dremont Jones in free agency and selected a couple more EDGE rushers in the latest draft, but one NFL writer believes the Pats need some proven quality help ahead of the 2026 season.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox calls the AFC Champions a landing spot for free agent defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney.
“Jadeveon Clowney has never quite played up to his status as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft. However, he’s become a very disruptive run defender and a solid late-career pass-rusher-for-hire option,” Knox wrote.
“Even at age 33, Clowney could boost just about any defensive front as a rotational player. However, he would be a very strong fit for his former Tennessee Titans head coach, Mike Vrabel, and the New England Patriots.”
The EDGE rusher last played for the Dallas Cowboys, recording 8.5 sacks in 13 games. Clowney has taken down opposing quarterbacks 66.5 times in his career so far.
A three-time Pro Bowler and a 2016 second-team All-Pro, the defender would be a rotational piece in Mike Vrabel’s and recently elevated defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr’s defense.
Pro Football Focus graded Jadeveon Clowney as the 18th-best EDGE rusher in the league last season out of 118 qualifying, with an overall grade of 79.2
Spotrac currently projects the EDGE rusher to receive a one-year, $5.7 million deal.
Jadeveon Clowney Would Reunite with Familiar Face
If Jadeveon Clowney were to make his way to Foxborough, he would reunite with former defensive coordinator/head coach Mike Vrabel, whom he played under in the 2020 season.
Vrabel was a member of the Houston Texans when the organization originally drafted Clowney with the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft before getting promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017.
Clowney had his best season with Vrabel as DC for the Texans, logging 9.5 sacks (tied for career best and 59 tackles (career best). The EDGE rusher played under for Vrabel in 2020 when they were both with the Tennessee Titans, but the defender had his worst season.
“I knew when I was with Vrabel in Houston, I was second-team All-Pro and three Pro Bowls,” Clowney said when revealing why he joined the Titans, via Bleacher Report. “I said to myself, ‘I think I can do that here in this system that worked so well.’ Mike Vrabel is one of the smartest coaches I ever had.”
Patriots Tabbed Landing Spot For $99.5 Million All-Pro Defender