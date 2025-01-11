Patriots Take Crucial Step Toward Hiring Three-Time Super Bowl Winner as Coach

A quick two hours after last Sunday’s season-ending 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft moved quickly to fire rookie head coach Jerod Mayo. Less than one week later, reports strongly indicate that the Patriots have finished their coaching search and made a decision as to who they want to lead the team’s rebuild after back-to-back 4-13 seasons.

“The Patriots have entered contract negotiations with their lead head coaching candidate Mike Vrabel, according to a league source,” Nicole Yang of The Boston Globe reported on Saturday. “Although a deal has yet to be finalized, Vrabel remains the favorite for New England’s head coaching opening after interviewing Thursday.”

Vrabel served as head coach of the Tennesse Titans from 2018 through 2023, leading the team to an overall 54-45 record with three playoff appearances in six seasons, including a trip to the AFC Championship Game in the 2019 season. Vrabel and the Titans lost that game 35-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs who went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The 49-year-old Vrabel’s head coaching career began just eight years after he retired as an active NFL player. A linebacker, Vrabel was named All Pro in one season, 2007. He spent eight years of his 14-year playing career with the Patriots and was a key member of the franchise’s first three Super Bowl championship teams, in 2001, 2003 and 2004. He was also part of the 2007 team when New England went 16-0 in the regular season but ultimately lost the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.

By initiating contract negotiations with Vrabel, Kraft — who with his son, team president Jonathan Kraft, has led the coaching search — would appear to be indicating that he has found his man. If Vrabel and the Patriots fail to come to an agreement, however, the process of replacing Mayo gets far more complicated.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.