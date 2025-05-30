Patriots UDFA ‘Rookie to Watch’ Draws Wes Welker/Julian Edelman Comparison

The New England Patriots have been trying to find a true go-to WR since Julian Edelman retired after the 2020 NFL season.

Well, one analyst touted a Patriots UDFA standout as a rookie to watch whose game prompted a mention of both Edelman and Wes Welker entering the 2025 NFL season.

Efton Chism III Named UDFA Rookie to Watch Entering 2025 NFL Season

The New England Patriots WR room has been a work in progress for nearly half a decade once Tom Brady departed for Tampa Bay ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Well, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports believes Patriots’ undrafted free agent WR Efton Chism III from Eastern Washington is a ‘rookie to watch’ over the next few months leading up to the 2025 NFL season.

Trapasso wrote, “Plenty of options here for the Patriots, most namely tight end CJ Dippre and edge rusher Elijah Ponder. I’ll go the nostalgic, Wes Welker/Julian Edelman route with an incredibly shifty slot receiver… Efton Chism III played his ball at Eastern Washington, which at first glance seems like a totally obscure school relative to the NFL. It did provide the league with Cooper Kupp and Kendrick Bourne, however, so there is recent precedent for the college producing legitimate professional talent.”

The mention of both Julian Edelman and Wes Welker certainly will tug on the nostalgia heart strings of Pats fans because of their immense success out of the slot, but the projection of this role for Chism in the NFL isn’t inaccurate.

Trapasso added, “And Chism was the heart and sole of the offense over the last four seasons, with a combined 326 grabs for 3,585 yards and 36 touchdowns. Behind his sharp, sudden routes underneath to free himself, I love how aggressive Chism was on a routine basis after the catch. He forced 84 missed tackles in college, too.”

Trapasso may be onto to something with Chism because Patriots Report for MassLive Mark Daniels has mentioned the UDFA rookie has been standing out on the field early in his first taste of NFL action.

Daniels posted on X back on May 20th, “Efton Chism III popped on offense. He had three catches from Josh Dobbs and one from Ben Wooldrige.”

Then Daniels took to X with another encouraging post about Chism on May 28th writing, “Efton Chism III continues to stand out. He’s really quick. Will be interesting to see if he moves up the depth chart this summer.”

Does Efton Chism III Have a Real Shot at Making the Patriots Final Roster in 2025?

The road for UDFAs making the final roster is always an uphill battle, but the best thing working for Chism entering his first year in the NFL is just how wide open this receiver room feels entering the 2025 NFL season.

Stefon Diggs was signed to a contract this offseason but is coming off of an ACL tear past the age of 30, Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker both failed to make any significant impact in their rookie campaigns last year, and the remaining wideouts battling for a roster spot — Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, and the newly signed Mack Hollins — all feel like middling options.

Sure, fellow rookie WR Kyle Williams feels safe, but Chism certainly could have a punchers’ chance to make the roster if he continues to shine this preseason.