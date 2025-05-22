Patriots Work Out Former 29-Game Starter Seeking NFL Comeback

After agreeing to more than $360 million in free-agent spending this winter, it stands to reason that the Patriots are pretty much done with the team’s roster here in late May. While that is true, there will still be fluctuations on the fringes, and the tinkering will continue right through the final 53-man cut-down day at the end of August.

With that in mind, the Patriots are still working out players and deciding whom might be added to the 90-man roster they’ll carry through training camp. And on Wednesday, it was a defensive back who has accumulated significant experience in three NFL seasons, despite having been undrafted out of Arkansas.

That would be Jerry Jacobs who, in 40 appearances with the Lions from 2021-23, started 29 games, including 12 in his final season. But Detroit gradually pulled back on Jacobs from his role with the team as the 2023 season went on, and put him on IR with a knee injury that January. He signed with the Rams but was let go with an undisclosed injury last August, and did not play in 2024, though he worked out for teams later in the year, including the Commanders.

Jacobs, though, is only 27 and looking to make an NFL comeback.

Patriots Deep at Cornerback

MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported the Jacobs-Patriots workout, but added that no deal to sign Jacobs is forthcoming.

He pointed out that the Patriots have depth at corner after the top-line duo of All-Pro Christian Gonzalez and free-agent signee Carlton Davis: “With Gonzalez and Davis, the Patriots have a strong starting cornerback duo. Marcus Jones is also expected to be the team’s top slot cornerback. The Patriots have depth but could use more competition.

“The top backup cornerback is Alex Austin, who’s played in 17 career NFL games. The Patriots also have Isaiah Bolden, Marcellas Dial, D.J. James, Miles Battle, Cobee Minor, and Brandon Crossley on the 90-man roster.”

The Patriots are wrapping up OTAs this week.