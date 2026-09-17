Patriots Host Big 12 Champion OL for Visit Before Week 2 Matchup vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots are taking a look at their offensive-line depth, which comes as one of their top interior reserves is working back from a knee injury.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Wednesday that the Patriots hosted free-agent guard Xavier Newman-Johnson for a visit. Newman-Johnson was released from the New York Jets’ practice squad Tuesday after beginning the season with the organization.

The 27-year-old would bring more than a standard guard option if New England decides to add him. Newman-Johnson has experience across the interior, a useful trait for a Patriots line that already had to shuffle its backup plan before Week 1.

Newman-Johnson has appeared in 25 NFL games with four starts since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent parts of two seasons with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Jets in October 2023.

Newman-Johnson Gives Patriots Interior Flexibility

Newman-Johnson’s most useful selling point is where he has played.

The Jets noted earlier this month that Newman-Johnson has logged 338 career offensive snaps and made college starts at center, left guard and right guard. That versatility became more than a line on his résumé during a 2023 game against the New York Giants, when he entered at right guard before moving to center after injuries forced New York to reshuffle its front.

Former Jets head coach Robert Saleh praised Newman-Johnson’s composure afterward and pointed to his ability to handle different positions. That kind of emergency flexibility matters for a Patriots roster currently carrying Greg Van Roten as its primary veteran backup on the interior.

New England’s starting five remains set with Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu and Morgan Moses, via the team’s current unofficial depth chart. The question is what comes next if another injury hits.

Ben Brown, who can play center and guard, missed the opener against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury. He returned as a limited participant Wednesday as New England began preparing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots also had rookie tackle Dametrious Crownover sit out Wednesday with a knee injury, per the official injury report, further cutting into their margin up front.

Brown Injury Adds Context to Patriots Visit

There is no indication the Patriots’ visit with Newman-Johnson guarantees a signing. Teams routinely bring free agents through the building to evaluate them and update emergency lists during the season.

Still, New England has a practical reason to keep adding experienced options along the line.

Brown’s knee issue dates back to the preseason. He missed the opener after being unable to practice and did not travel to Seattle. Patriots.com identified Van Roten as the likely primary interior backup with Brown unavailable.

Brown’s return to limited work Wednesday represents progress, but his status also gives the Patriots reason to ensure another ready-made option is available if his recovery stalls or another injury develops.

Newman-Johnson offers that type of profile without needing to be developed from scratch. At Baylor, he played 47 games with 37 starts and started all 14 games at left guard in 2021. He helped pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 219.3 yards per game, the best mark in the Big 12 and 10th nationally.

He later carved out a four-year NFL career despite going undrafted.

In the end, the visit looks like an additional piece of early-season roster maintenance for New England.

With Brown still managing his knee and the Patriots preparing for Sunday’s home opener, Newman-Johnson gives them an experienced, multi-position name to keep close if more offensive-line help becomes necessary.