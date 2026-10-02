Patriots DC Tells of ‘Hardest Thing in Football to Defend’ With Josh Allen

The New England Patriots know what the first play is supposed to look like against Josh Allen.

The problem, defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr explained, is everything that happens after it breaks down.

With New England preparing to visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Kuhr surfaces a classic description of what makes Allen such an tricky foe.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald relayed Kuhr’s assessment of the quarterback: “MVP-caliber quarterback playing MVP football.”

That praise came with a larger warning. Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit reported that Kuhr called defending Allen’s improvisational “second play” — what happens after the initial design falls apart — “the hardest thing in football to defend.”

Since it’s a Patriots defense trying to recover from a 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the timing could hardly be more demanding.

Allen and Buffalo are 3-0, and New England is walking into a game where discipline after the snap may matter as much as the original call.

Kuhr Hits on the Problem Josh Allen Creates

Allen’s ability to extend plays has always forced defenses to cover longer than they want. Kuhr’s point was that the difficulty grows once the quarterback escapes the structure of the offense.

At that stage, rush lanes can dissolve, coverage rules become stressed and receivers have time to uncover. Allen can also punish a defense himself if the secondary turns its back.

Stats underline why Kuhr is treating the assignment with such respect. Through three games, Allen has thrown for 786 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 114 rushing yards and six scores on the ground, via StatMuse. His 104.1 passer rating also reflects how efficiently Buffalo has moved the ball around him.

Allen is coming off a shakier passing performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the Bills still won 24-16. PFF has graded Allen at 83.1 overall through three games, eighth among qualifying quarterbacks, with an 89.6 rushing grade.

That combination is where the “second play” becomes so dangerous.

In favor of New England, while serving as New England’s defensive play-caller last season, Kuhr had his unit holding Buffalo to 20 points in a road upset. Patriots.com later detailed how New England mixed man coverage, zone pressures and a dedicated spy on Allen while also limiting the Bills’ rushing attack.

Patriots Need Discipline After the First Win

The challenge this time comes with New England trying to stabilize quickly following Jacksonville piled up 35 points in Week 3.

Against Allen, a strong first rush or tight initial coverage is only part of the job. The Patriots have to finish the rep.

Buffalo’s supporting cast can make that difficult. James Cook III has rushed for 346 yards at 6.0 yards per carry through three games, handing the Bills a way to punish a defense that becomes too focused on Allen.

Assuming New England overcommits to containing the quarterback outside the pocket, it risks creating space elsewhere.

That’s the uncomfortable part of facing him.

New England can have the right call, win at the line and force Allen off schedule — and still be one scramble, broken tackle or late throw away from giving up an explosive gain.

Sunday’s bout is less about finding one clever answer and more about sustaining coverage and rush discipline long enough to survive Allen’s second act.