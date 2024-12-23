Patriots Playbook Change Didn’t Work for Drake Maye vs. Bills

Alex Van Pelt was urged to let his quarterback run more often, and the New England Patriots offensive coordinator listened, but the change didn’t exactly work for Drake Maye.

The third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft executed more than one designed QB run against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16. Unfortunately, the adjustment to the playbook yielded little in return during a 24-21 defeat.

Maye ran six times for 30 yards at Highmark Stadium, turning three of those runs into first downs. The numbers look decent on the surface, but the rookie signal-caller conceded he “scrambled a little bit too early sometimes tonight,” per Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Although Maye might have been a little too eager to trust his legs to salvage broken plays, the designed QB runs were more significant. At least in terms of their inclusion in the playbook.

Making Maye’s rushing skills intentional showed under-fire head coach Jerod Mayo and OC Van Pelt listened to criticism following Week 15’s 30-17 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patriots Took Drake Maye Criticism on Board

Proof the Patriots were listening to the negative noise about their usage of Maye came from Mayo. He told reporters after the game in Buffalo, including the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed, the staff included more designed QB runs because “We thought that was best for the football team.”

Even though those comments read like classic coach-speak, they do show a willingness to adapt. Specifically, how the Patriots are prepared to adjust their game-plans to take full advantage of Maye’s athleticism.

Mayo and Van Pelt haven’t always let the dual-threat playmaker off the leash in clutch moments. So it’s a positive sign for Maye’s development his coaches made changes ahead of facing the Bills. That might be one reason the rookie launched a passionate defence of his coach and play-caller after the game.

What’s not so positive is how those changes largely fell flat. Significantly, individual mistakes were more of a problem than Van Pelt’s concepts.

Drake Maye Adjustment Didn’t Work for Patriots

One such mistake was highlighted by MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels. He described how “in the second quarter, on first-and-goal, the first designed run play was called. Maye didn’t gain any yards and Hunter Henry was flagged for holding.”

Another gaffe involved poor execution by Maye, who “admitted post game he should have cut up” toward the end zone, according to Brian Hines of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit.

There were a few more slips, with Maye pointing to the surface as a problem, per Daniels: “One of the goal lines should cut it up. It was slick out there. Couldn’t really feel my feet. It was a chance for us to pick up first downs. Had a big one at the end there around the edge. Other than that, I think there’s a time for it.”

Maye is prepared to stay mobile, but the Patriots QB-run schemes need to refined before he moves again.

Bills Can Be Template for Drake Maye, Patriots

Facing the Bills provided the Patriots with a good template for how to deploy Maye for a number of reasons. First, his opposite number, Buffalo QB1 Josh Allen is another big-bodied multi-purpose athlete who is a good comparison for Maye.

Allen bosses defenses largely because of his mobility. He’s deadly when expanding the pocket and throwing on the move, but the 6-foot-5, 237-pounder also devastates opponents on designed runs.

Maye showed off some of the same traits in Week 16. Including this improbable, Allen-like completion to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte after Maye had fled the pocket.

Just like Allen, Maye also knows he’s a physical mismatch for many defenders in the running game. He explained as much to Daniels: “I’m a big 6′5 dude who can pick up a yard and beat somebody with some speed. I think people underestimate me a little bit. I think it helps us offensively to move the chains. At this point, we need some help whether it’s short yardage or different areas like in the red zone for me to go make a play.”

The Patriots have the blueprint for helping Maye reach his full potential. It comes from one of their AFC East rivals and must feature a more efficient designed QB run game.