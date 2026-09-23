7 Patriots Players Missing From Practice Ahead of Week 3 vs. Jaguars

The New England Patriots opened preparations for Week 3 on Wednesday with a noticeable group missing from the practice field.

Seven players were absent from the portion of Wednesday’s practice observed by reporters, according to Mike Kadlick: safety Craig Woodson, edge rushers Dre’Mont Jones and Quintavious Hutchins, fullback Reggie Gilliam, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, tight end Eli Raridon and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones.

For a Patriots team already dealing with a growing injury list, the first practice of Jaguars week brought another round of questions.

Three of Wednesday’s absences were particularly notable after what happened Sunday.

Woodson, Dre’Mont Jones and Raridon all exited New England’s 20-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with injuries and did not return. Their absence Wednesday offers the first indication that the fallout from a bruising afternoon at Gillette Stadium could carry into Week 3.

The Patriots will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday looking to build on their first win of the season.

Before they get there, however, Mike Vrabel and his staff have some health concerns to sort through.

Patriots Still Feeling Effects of Steelers Win

New England paid a considerable physical price for Sunday’s victory.

Starting right guard Mike Onwenu suffered an ankle injury when T.J. Watt fell into the back of his legs and had to be carted from the field. The Patriots subsequently placed Onwenu on injured reserve, ensuring they will be without one of their most experienced offensive linemen for at least the next four games.

But Onwenu was far from the only Patriot unable to finish against Pittsburgh.

Dre’Mont Jones left after taking down Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a sack and was later ruled out with a shoulder injury. Woodson suffered a shoulder injury of his own, while Raridon departed with a thigh injury.

Their status immediately became something to watch entering Jaguars week. None of the three was on the field Wednesday during the media-access portion of practice.

That doesn’t necessarily mean any of them will miss Sunday’s game. Wednesday represents only the beginning of the practice week, and the Patriots’ official injury report will provide the participation designations and injury information that matter most.

Still, when three players who couldn’t finish the previous game are also missing as preparations begin for the next one, their progress bears watching.

Morgan Moses Among Other Notable Patriots Absences

The other four absences added another layer to Wednesday’s practice.

Moses has been an important piece of New England’s offensive line, making his absence especially noteworthy with Onwenu already headed to IR. Losing Onwenu guarantees at least one change up front against Jacksonville. Any uncertainty surrounding Moses could further complicate the Patriots’ plans.

DaQuan Jones’ absence is also worth monitoring alongside Dre’Mont Jones and Hutchins on the defensive front.

Gilliam, meanwhile, has played a role at fullback and on special teams, while Hutchins gives New England additional depth on the edge.

The Patriots’ official Wednesday injury report should provide considerably more context on why all seven players were absent and whether any of the absences were injury-related.

For now, the list is another reminder of just how quickly New England’s depth is being tested.

The Patriots escaped Week 2 with exactly what they needed most: a convincing first victory of the season.

They also escaped with considerably fewer healthy bodies than they had when the afternoon began.

Now the question is how many of them will be back before Jacksonville.