Patriots Projected Starting Lineup vs. Steelers for NFL Week 2

The New England Patriots return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday looking for their first win of the 2026 season.

New England will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in its Week 2 home opener at 1 p.m. ET, with the Patriots entering the matchup 0-1 and Pittsburgh arriving at 1-0. The Patriots dropped their opener to the Seattle Seahawks, 13-10, while the Steelers opened their season with a victory.

For Mike Vrabel’s team, the matchup also offers the first look at this year’s Patriots at home after an offseason that brought several changes to the roster.

Drake Maye remains at the center of everything offensively, but the lineup around him has changed. New England reshaped its offensive line and receiving corps during the offseason, while the defense added more veteran talent to a unit that will be tested by Pittsburgh.

Here’s a look at the Patriots’ projected starting lineup against the Steelers in Week 2, based on the team’s current unofficial depth chart and personnel entering Sunday’s game.

Patriots Projected Starting Lineup on Offense

QB: Drake Maye

Maye enters his third NFL season entrenched as New England’s franchise quarterback and one of the team’s six captains.

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson remains atop the Patriots’ depth chart, although TreVeyon Henderson gives New England another significant option out of the backfield. Henderson is expected to return Sunday after missing Week 1 with an ankle injury.

WR: Romeo Doubs

WR: DeMario Douglas

WR: Mack Hollins

The Patriots’ receiving picture looks considerably different with A.J. Brown unavailable. The team’s current depth chart lists Doubs, Douglas and Hollins in the three first-team receiver spots.

That makes Doubs one of the more important players to watch against Pittsburgh as New England looks for ways to create more production through the air.

TE: Hunter Henry

Henry remains Maye’s top tight end and enters Sunday on the verge of a franchise milestone. He needs one receiving yard to become just the fourth Patriots tight end to reach 3,000 receiving yards with the franchise.

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Alijah Vera-Tucker

C: Jared Wilson

RG: Mike Onwenu

RT: Morgan Moses

This is the Patriots’ projected starting five up front, and it could be one of the most important units on the field Sunday.

Campbell and Wilson return after starting as rookies last season, while New England added Vera-Tucker to the interior during the offseason. Onwenu and Moses hold down the right side.

Protecting Maye will be particularly important against a Pittsburgh defense that recorded four sacks in its season opener.

Patriots Projected Starting Lineup on Defense

New England’s defensive front has considerable flexibility, so defining a traditional 11-man starting lineup isn’t quite as straightforward. The Patriots’ current unofficial depth chart lists three defensive tackles and two outside linebackers among its first-team personnel.

OLB: Dre’Mont Jones

DT: Christian Barmore

DT: Cory Durden

DT: Milton Williams

OLB: Elijah Ponder

Barmore and Williams give the Patriots two major pieces in the middle of the defense, while Jones provides experience and versatility on the edge. Jones dealt with a foot injury during the practice week, making his status another situation worth watching.

LB: Robert Spillane

LB: Christian Elliss

Spillane is not only a starter but also one of New England’s captains. Sunday’s matchup carries some added familiarity for the veteran linebacker, who played for Pittsburgh from 2019 through 2022.

CB: Christian Gonzalez

CB: Carlton Davis III

CB: Marcus Jones

S: Kevin Byard III

S: Craig Woodson

There is an important caveat at cornerback.

Davis is officially questionable for Sunday’s game because of a neck injury. If he cannot play, New England will need to alter its secondary against Pittsburgh.

Gonzalez remains the centerpiece of the cornerback group, while Byard and Woodson form the first-team safety pairing. Marcus Jones is also listed as a first-team corner on the Patriots’ current depth chart.

Patriots Special Teams Starters

K: Andy Borregales

LS: Julian Ashby

PR: Marcus Jones

KR: Kyle Williams

Borregales enters Week 2 after connecting on a 50-yard field goal in the opener. He has now made each of the first five attempts of 50-plus yards in his NFL career.

The Patriots list Marcus Jones as their primary punt returner and Williams as their top kickoff returner.

The Patriots and Steelers kick off Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The game will air on CBS.