A year ago, Mike Vrabel could do no wrong in New England.

In his first season, he took the New England Patriots from 4-13 to 14-3, won AP Coach of the Year, and led them to Super Bowl LX. He did it largely on the strength of the tough, no-excuses culture he brought to Foxborough.

But 10 games into Year 2, that culture is starting to be questioned.

The Patriots head into their bye week at 5-5 after back-to-back blowout losses — 45-27 to the Green Bay Packers and 35-10 to the Detroit Lions in Munich. Quarterback Drake Maye also left the Lions game on the first drive with an ankle injury that could end his season.

And now people around the league are taking notice of the dysfunction happening within the Patriots building.

‘Cracks’ in Patriots Foundation Starting to Show

Vrabel is known for two things: a no-nonsense culture and playing tough.

However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Wednesday that those around the league are taking notice of how bad things have gotten for the team this year.

“Vrabel is known for culture-building and tough-minded defense, and cracks in the foundation are showing on both fronts,” Fowler wrote. “Most of the Patriots’ issues are clear-cut.

“… But Vrabel admitted Monday that the Lions played harder than New England, which is telling. Rarely do you hear that about a Vrabel-coached team. The team has looked rudderless and uninspired the past two weeks. And solutions are not readily available.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano agreed, stating how the team finishes down the stretch without Maye will say a lot about whether the players are fully bought in or not.

“We will learn plenty about the staff and the roster by watching how the Patriots finish this season,” Graziano wrote. “Every year, we see teams fall out of the race and quit, and we see other teams fall out of the race and play hard, making life difficult on the contenders they play down the stretch.

“What do the Patriots put on tape in December? Will it be enough to keep them in contention? Enough to mess it up for someone else? Or will it be low-energy, low-effort games that make us wonder how many of these guys are going to be part of the plan moving forward?”

Mike Vrabel Isn’t Helping His Cause

Vrabel’s own words after the Lions loss didn’t exactly calm down the panic happening in New England.

“Winners find ways to win, losers find ways to b**** and complain,” Vrabel said. “I’m just saying that we want a winner’s mentality.”

What stood out most was Vrabel’s admission that the Patriots were outworked by the Lions.

“They played harder than we did, so,” Vrabel said. “That’s not why they beat us. They certainly outplayed us. They outcoached us, and they played harder,” Vrabel told reporters on Monday.

It didn’t help that the night before the game, Vrabel went viral for chugging beers with German fans. Some fans jumped on it after the loss, joking that the Patriots looked like they’d shown up hungover.

Vrabel told reporters Monday that his team needs a reset.

The Patriots still have seven games left and remain on the edge of the AFC wild-card race. But if Maye’s injury is as serious as feared, Vrabel may have to finish the season with DeVito under center.