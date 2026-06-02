Patriots Reunite Mike Vrabel and A.J. Brown, Why It Matters for New England

When it comes to any player, having them buy into what a coach is selling is extraordinarily important. For the New England Patriots, there is no doubt that wide receiver A.J. Brown has bought all the way in on what Mike Vrabel is selling.

Brown was drafted by the Tennessee Titans back in 2019 when Mike Vrabel was their head coach. Almost right away, they developed a close relationship while Brown was quickly becoming one of the best receivers in the NFL. That is, until the Titans traded Brown, despite Vrabel’s disagreement with the move.

Now, Brown and Vrabel have seemingly been working toward a reunion since Vrabel took over the Patriots. There are even reports that Brown requested a trade as early as Week 4 in 2025, looking to land in New England.

In other words, Brown has bought in on Vrabel. That means the Patriots are getting the best possible version of him.

A.J. Brown Credits Mike Vrabel for NFL Success

Today, A.J. Brown is a three-time All-Pro wide receiver and a Super Bowl champion, who has finished with better than 1,000 receiving yards in six of seven NFL seasons. But it was never a foregone conclusion that he’d become that type of player.

Brown recently sat down with Maria Taylor. There, he credited Mike Vrabel with sculpting him into the player he became through his hard coaching.

“When I first got to Tennessee he was extremely tough on me, and I didn’t really understand what he was trying to do,” Brown said. “Obviously he was trying to push me to become the player I am today, but he was just so tough. I remember a conversation, I was talking to him, like, ‘You don’t have to humble me. I came from humble beginnings.’ I just never understood, he stayed on me all the time… He was holding me accountable, and we grew close over the years.”

Now that Vrabel and Brown are back together with the Patriots, there’s one directive. Vrabel wants him to go make plays.