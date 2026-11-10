Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson Update Has Major Implications

Injury Has Major Implications For Patriots

The injury has major implications for the Patriots’ running back room. On Friday, it was announced that running back TreVeyon Henderson would miss an unspecified amount of time due to a health issue. That significantly lessened the depth in the Patriots’ running back room. Now, Henderson going to be out for at least a couple weeks, which means others will have to step up.

Stevenson has been a focal point of the rushing attack this season. He has 102 carries for 399 yards and two touchdowns this season. The playmaker also proved to be effective in the passing game as well. He has 26 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

He was able to make an impact in the Patriots’ last game against the Green Bay Packers. The team itself may have had a dismal evening. However, Stevenson was somewhat of a bright spot. The running back had six carries for 32 yards on the afternoon. He also had three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. If there was one negative about his performance on Sunday, it was his ability to hold onto the football. He had a lost fumble, on a day when the Patriots committed four turnovers overall.

Corey Kiner Could Be In Line For Major Role

Corey Kiner could play a major role for the Patriots moving forward. He has 50 carries for 244 yards and a touchdown. He scored his first touchdown of the season on Sunday. The running back is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, with a 32-yard rush being his longest of the season. He has also caught two passes for 16 yards.

He could now play a feature role for the Patriots’ backfield. Kiner has not been asked to play a feature role this season as of yet. His season-high in carries is 11. He recorded that against the New York Jets on October 18. He had 57 yards for the game and averaged 5.7 yards per carry. Nevertheless, his veteran experience may be important for a team that needs additional depth at the position.

This is a brutal blow for a Patriots team that is already being hit with the injury bug. It will be interesting to see how Stevenson heals up, and if he can get healthy enough to make an impact during a key stretch run. Stevenson has been a major piece of the Patriots running him over the years, and that is not expected to change.