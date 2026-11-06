Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson Reveals Medical Emergency

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson released a statement on social media Friday afternoon detailing medical issues. He posted a statement on social media about his ongoing medical complications.

Henderson has played in several games for the Patriots this season. He most recently played against the Chicago Bears on October 22. He has 52 carries for 203 yards and one touchdown along with five receptions for 45 yards this season.

However, he is dealing with something way bigger than football. He expanded on what the process has been like for him over the last couple of days in the statement.

“Recently, I experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days,” Henderson wrote. “During that time, I underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable. “I will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions. I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities.”

Henderson Has Had Difficult Year For Patriots

Henderson has been a major part of the Patriots’ backfield over the course of the last couple of seasons. This season, he was bogged down by various injuries draw the course of the year. In August, he slipped on turf during training camp, suffering a Grade 1 ankle sprain. This forced him to miss the final stretch of preseason and kept him out of the season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

In October, he suffered a high ankle sprain during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was tackled from behind, and the sprain was initially severe. The thought was that he would miss several weeks of action. Instead, he returned early to play a limited number of snaps in the following two games.

What Does This Mean For Patriots This Year?

This injury is a definite blow to the Patriots’ running back room moving forward. This also means that Stevenson will see an increased workload over the course of the next couple weeks. He has been able to share carries with Henderson. Now he will have to take on a bigger workload.

Stevenson has played in eight games this season. He has 96 carries for 367 yards and two touchdowns. He is also proven to be effective in the passing game, catching 23 receptions for 212 yards and a touchdown. In total, he has 579 yards from scrimmage.

In the meantime, Corey Kiner will also have to take on a bigger workload. He has played in eight games as well. The running back has 42 carries for 189 yards. He has also recorded two receptions for 16 yards. The playmaker has 205 scrimmage yards in total. He could be another key part of the Patriots’ running back room as they look to find consistency at the position.