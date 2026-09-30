Patriots Part Ways With Speedy Rookie Linebacker

The New England Patriots cleared a roster spot with the placement of offensive lineman Greg Van Roten on injured reserve Tuesday. But the Patriots also opened a spot on their practice squad the same day.

According to the NFL transaction wire, New England released linebacker Riley Wilson from the practice squad Tuesday. The team also announced the transaction on its official website.

Wilson was in his first season with the Patriots, having signed with the club in late July as training camp began. The linebacker didn’t make the team’s active roster following the preseason but signed with the New England practice squad.

Wilson was trying to earn an opportunity to play in the NFL regular season with his speed and versatility.

“He ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash during the Arizona pro day, which would have been the eighth-fastest time among all the Combine linebackers this year and historically puts him in the 92nd percentile among players at his position,” wrote SB Nation’s Pat Pulpit’s Bernd Buchmasser and Taylor Kyles on July 26. “[Wilson] uses his speed well in drop-back coverage, run pursuit, and when rushing from the edge; in general, he has proven himself a flexible player capable of carrying out multiple assignments.

“He is able to do that because he combines a good awareness and reactionary skills with a solid technical foundation as both a pass rusher, run defender and special teamer.”

Patriots Move on From Linebacker Riley Wilson

Getty The New England Patriots released linebacker Riley Wilson from their practice squad Tuesday.

Wilson was a long shot to make the Patriots roster as an undrafted rookie who joined the organization only as training camp was starting. But he did well enough to earn a practice squad role.

There’s always a chance the Patriots could bring back the young linebacker. But for now, he will have to look for another opportunity elsewhere.

Wilson began his college career at Hawaii, where he played two seasons from 2020-22. Over 16 games, he posted six combined tackles and recovered one fumble.

He then transferred to Montana, where he played for two years, and then finished his collegiate career at Arizona. With the Wildcats, he had 51 combined tackles, including eight for loss and four pass defenses in 11 games. Wilson also registered three sacks and two interceptions in his lone season at Arizona.