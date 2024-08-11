Rob Gronkowski Tells Patriots How to Handle Bailey Zappe

T

he New England Patriots need to release or trade quarterback Bailey Zappe, according to franchise great Rob Gronkowski. Having Zappe, the odd man out on a revamped QB depth chart, take snaps away from rookies Drake Maye and Joe Milton III in preseason makes no sense to three-time Super Bowl-winning former tight end Gronkowski.

Zappe played more than 2024 NFL draft no. 3 pick Maye during New England’s 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the preseason. The disparity in game time left the ‘Gronk’ confused.

Gronkowski told Fox Sports’ “First Things First” how “Bailey Zappe needs to be free. They gotta either let him go or they gotta trade him, because he’s taking away reps from Drake Maye, he’s taking away reps from Joe Milton, and Bailey’s not going to be on that team by the end of training camp. Bailey Zappe needs to be free so he can go to another team and show what he has.”

The idea of Zappe moving on, one way or another, is becoming a familiar theme this offseason. It makes sense when Zappe isn’t going to unseat returning veteran Jacoby Brissett as the immediate starter.

Nor is Zappe the franchise quarterback in waiting the Pats hope Maye will become. Zappe also doesn’t have the raw athleticism and potential Milton possesses.

Gronkowski’s a credible voice who is adding to the calls for the Patriots to quickly resolve Zappe’s future. Doing so would mean more time to develop Maye through reps on the field.

Patriots Need a New Plan for Bailey Zappe

The Patriots earned criticism for how much Zappe played against the Panthers. It’s time for a new plan for a couple of good reasons.

First, getting Maye and Milton reps is important because they represent the future for the Patriots at football’s most important position. Second, it’s not as if Zappe is performing well enough to merit extended playing time.

His radar was off more than once against the Panthers. Like when Zappe threw behind rookie wide receiver Javon Baker on a deep route, per Ben Brown of The QB List.

There was an element of miscommunication here. Namely, Baker running to the post, while Zappe threw outside. Yet, the errant throw summed up a quarterback who should be on borrowed time in New England.

Zappe represents the decline of QB play that defined the miserable final years of Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach. Now the time is ripe for a new regime to set a completely different course.

That course has to start with a more coherent strategy for Maye.

Rob Gronkowski Confused by Drake Maye Usage

The Gronk put it best when he admitted, “it was kind of a little weird to me that he (Maye) only played six plays.” It’s obvious Maye needs more time to learn and refine his craft at the pro level.

Giving Maye extra reps becomes a greater need after he struggled with a small sample size against the Panthers. The meagre return from Maye’s six snaps was outlined by Chad Graff of The Athletic.

Drake Maye's first series: run for 1 yard

false start on Okorafor

run for 2 yards

screen pass for 13 yards

incomplete to Reagor

run for -1 yard

swing pass for 6 yards — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) August 8, 2024

Maye should get more work during the Pats’ remaining exhibition games. The work must involve seeing how Maye handles a more expansive pro-style repertoire.

He needs to become more comfortable under center, make quicker decisions and hone his accuracy. All of those things are best tested in game-like conditions or as close to possible as the real thing.

The Patriots need to guard against becoming too careful with how they manage Maye’s development and ultimately failing the gifted 21-year-old.