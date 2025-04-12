Saints May Target Blockbuster Patriots Draft Trade With $150 Million QB in Doubt

With a new, young coach in 35-year-old former Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Kellen Moore, and what appeared to be a largely healthy roster, the 2025 New Orleans Saints looked more than ready not only to grab their first playoff berth since 2020, but even to challenge for the NFC South Division title.

“There’s a place where we can still be happy. Hype is Chicago, but we could be happy,” veteran defensive end Cam Jordan said in an NFL Network interview on Wednesday. “Let’s be real. The Bucs …clearly won the NFC South last year, 10-7. The year before that, 9-8. The year before that, 8-9. Come on! It’s definitely attainable to go after.”

Jordan added a caveat to his optimism, however. “I think we have a team where, when healthy, we’re top tier,” he said. But suddenly, on Friday, the Saints were no longer healthy.

New Orleans suffered an setback at the most important offensive position, when 11-year veteran and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr reported an unspecified “shoulder injury.”

Saints Now Targeting Quarterback in Draft

Despite the nature of the injury remaining unclear, other than that it affects the 34-year-old Carr’s throwing shoulder, according to multiple media reports the malady could be so severe that it requires surgery.

If that is the case, Carr — who was limited to 10 starts in 2024 due to broken bones in his throwing hand and other injuries — would likely miss the entire 2025 season, the third of his four-year, $150 million contract.

Unless the Saints choose to go with 2024 fifth-round draft pick Spencer Rattler as a full time starter, they now appear to be heading into draft day on April 25 with one priority in mind — get a quarterback. Rattler started six games in Carr’s absence last year and New Orleans lost all six as the former South Carolina and Oklahoma signal caller completed just 57 percent of his passes while recording more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (4).

The Saints hold the No. 9 pick in the 2025 draft’s first round, a pick they may be able to use on the second-most sought-after quarterback in the draft, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Miami’s Cam Ward is expected to be selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans. Sanders’ expected draft position has fluctuated over the past several weeks, but the possibility remains that he will still be on the board when the No. 9 pick goes on the clock.

Trade-Up With Patriots Appears to be Best Scenario

But what if he isn’t? The possibility remains that, even after signing 40-year-old Joe Flacco to a one-year deal, the Cleveland Browns could opt to select Sanders at No. 2. The New York Jets, at No. 7, may also be aware that neither of their free agent signings — Justin Fields and Russell Wilson — is a long-term solution. The Jets could make Sanders their pick — or a team lower in the draft could execute a trade move ahead of the Saints, in a play for Sanders.

The best shot for the Saints to get their hooks into the flamboyant Colorado quarterback, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, would be to trade with the team above them most likely to seek a trade-down scenarios. That would be the New England Patriots at No. 4.

The Patriots are set at the QB position with last year’s No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye. But the draft’s top two non-QB prospects in Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and two-way Heisman winner Travis Hunter, may be off the board before the fourth pick.

The Patriots are looking to rebuild and need additional draft assets.

“New England could stand pat and draft (LSU offensive lineman) Will Campbell, or it could try to field the best offer from the Saints so they can move up and draft Sanders,” wrote Jason Ounpraseuth of the Boston area sports network NESN. “The No. 9 pick along with two other draft picks — maybe Chris Olave, too — who says no?”

The Patriots still have a need at wide receiver to support Maye, so Olave who caught 87 passes for more than 1,100 yards and five touchdowns in 2023 may be an ideal trade target for New England new head coach Mike Vrabel.