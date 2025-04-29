Patriots Super Bowl Architect Names Draft Sleeper to Watch

There were headline players at the top of the New England Patriots’ 2025 NFL draft class, but a former architect of the franchise’s early Super Bowl dynasty named a Day 3 sleeper one to watch.

Scott Pioli, who helped build the rosters and acquire talent that formed teams good enough to win the Patriots their first three Super Bowls, urged fans not to ignore former LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson. It’s quite the endorsement for a fifth-round pick taken off the board as the 146th player selected, but Pioli has good reason for touting the edge-rusher.

The 60-year-old told Steve Burton of WBZ Boston Sports about his “consulting work for Brian Kelly and the LSU program.” That work offered Pioli a first-hand glimpse of Swinson’s ability.

Pioli began his conversation with Burton by focusing on fourth-overall pick and Swinson’s college teammate, left tackle Will Campbell. Yet, the Patriots ex-Vice president of player personnel from 2002-08 urged fans not to “sleep on fellow Tiger, 5th round pick Bradyn Swinson. I got to see quite a bit of them both on the field and off the field while consulting for @LSUfootball the past couple of seasons. I truly think Swinson’s best football is ahead of him.”

The current Patriots regime of general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Mike Vrabel will hope Swinson can prove a steal. He’s joining an edge-rushing rotation lacking juice and with a lot to prove in a more attacking scheme.

Those issues didn’t prompt the Pats to draft a defensive end early, but Swinson and another D-lineman taken on Day 3 are already being viewed as excellent value picks.

Patriots Fifth-Rounder Has Sleeper Potential

Swinson’s ability to be a steal stems from impressive productivity during his final year with the Tigers. The 22-year-old registered “60 QB Pressures in 2024 (4th Among EDGEs),” according to PFF College.

He’s got a natural bend off the edge, couple with the ability to transition speed into power in a hurry. Those priceless qualities for a pass-rusher are packed into a 6-foot-3, 255-pound frame.

His physical profile makes Swinson ideal for a hybrid-front defense based on an active rotation up front. He can rush from a standup position or after putting his hands on the ground as a traditional defensive end.

Those are the plus points of Swinson’s game, but his deficiencies show up against the run. As Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder noted, Swinson’s “lean frame that will make it difficult to set the edge versus high competition and turns his shoulders when setting the edge. Isn’t strong and physical enough when taking on pullers to constrict rushing lanes as the force player in run fit.”

Fortunately, the Patriots didn’t draft Swinson to stuff the run. Instead, they used another late-round pick on a lineman better suited to that particular task.

Patriots Found Beef on Day 3

Nine picks before they took Swinson, Wolf and Vrabel found a big body for the heart of the trenches. They took interior plugger Joshua Farmer off the board, helping to replace what they lost when the Pats traded nose tackle Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints back in March, per Chad Graff of The Athletic.

Farmer is a 312-pounder who can play head-up against centers, occupy double teams and keep linebackers clean to snuff out running plays. Those qualities were enough to earn the ex-Florida State standout recognition as one of the favorite fourth-round picks of ESPN’s Field Yates.

Two new lineman joining the ranks continues the change for the Patriots up front on the watch of new coordinator Terrell Williams. He and Vrabel want a more attacking and dynamic four-man line.

Swinson will play his role as a situational pass-rusher behind primary edge defenders Harold Landry III and Keion White, but there’s still room for Farmer’s less-fashionable niche skills.