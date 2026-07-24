Shaquille O’Neal Doesn’t Hold Back Defending Tom Brady Against Dave Portnoy

One of Tom Brady’s loudest critics this week found himself on the receiving end of an equally blunt response.

Just days after Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy unloaded on Brady’s recent public appearances and questioned what he has become since retiring from the NFL, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal came to the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s defense in unmistakable fashion.

Speaking with Page Six while promoting his new true crime series, “Game Day Murders,” O’Neal dismissed Portnoy’s criticism and made it clear he believes Brady doesn’t need anyone questioning how he chooses to live his life after football.

Shaquille O’Neal Takes Aim at Dave Portnoy

Portnoy recently criticized Brady during an episode of “Wake Up Barstool,” arguing that the former New England Patriots quarterback’s increasingly public appearances alongside Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and WWE star Logan Paul have hurt the carefully crafted image he built during his playing career.

Portnoy went as far as calling Brady’s post-retirement transformation “one of the great downfalls of an icon,” saying he believes the Patriots legend has become “lame-ified.”

O’Neal couldn’t disagree more.

“Dave talks a lot,” O’Neal told Page Six.

The four-time NBA champion then defended Brady’s ability to make his own decisions.

“He’s one of those lucky guys who had a lot of success. So, he thinks his point of view is important.”

O’Neal added that Brady knows exactly what he’s is doing.

“He knows exactly what he’s doing, and he’s doing it so well.”

Shaq then delivered his sharpest comments of the interview, brushing off Portnoy’s opinions altogether.

“Idiots” like him have opinions that “never” matter.

He even joked that if someone confronted Portnoy over his comments, he wouldn’t have much sympathy.

“I’d be glad if somebody punches him.”

Despite the fiery remark, O’Neal’s overall message was clear: Brady has earned the right to live however he wants after spending more than two decades building one of the greatest careers in NFL history.

Brady and Shaq Have Been Friends for Years

O’Neal’s defense of Brady isn’t surprising given the relationship the two sports icons have built over the years.

The pair have appeared together at multiple events, including the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw, and Brady previously joined O’Neal on his podcast following Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady.” During that conversation, O’Neal admitted he worried Brady might have been upset by some of the jokes made at his expense.

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Brady quickly reassured him there were no hard feelings, telling O’Neal the roast was all part of the fun.

Portnoy’s criticism also marks a notable shift for one of Brady’s longtime public supporters. Throughout Brady’s Patriots career, Portnoy frequently defended him, celebrated New England’s championships and became one of the quarterback’s most vocal backers.

This week, however, Portnoy argued Brady has become too focused on celebrity appearances and viral moments, citing recent interactions with Rubin and Paul as examples.

O’Neal clearly sees it differently.

Rather than viewing Brady’s post-football life as a decline, the Hall of Famer believes the former Patriots quarterback remains firmly in control of his own image and doesn’t need validation from outside critics.

For O’Neal, the conversation isn’t about whether Brady has changed after retirement. It’s about whether anyone else gets to decide what the next chapter of one of football’s greatest careers should look like.