Patriots Urged to Sign 1,000-Yard WR After Missing Out on Brandon Aiyuk

The New England Patriots took a big swing on current San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and missed, according to multiple reports.

One potential difference-maker at receiver could still be gotten via free agency, however: The Patriots could sign former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report picked the Pats as a team that could benefit from Renfrow’s services. “Former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow is another boom-or-bust free agent who would be worth a flier at this point in the offseason,” Knox wrote on August 11, adding:

“The Patriots would be wise to give Renfrow a look after releasing JuJu Smith-Schuster. While rookie quarterback Drake Maye is expected to sit behind journeyman Jacoby Brissett to start the season, it would be a mild surprise if he doesn’t see playing time at some point in 2024.”

Should New England Patriots Sign Veteran WR Hunter Renfrow?

The catch!

The juke! Hunter Renfrow with the style point on his way into the end zone 😯 🎥 @NFLpic.twitter.com/wnBHw1aEEF — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) December 25, 2022

Considering his skill set and experience, it’s a tad surprising Renfrow is still a free agent.

“While Renfrow is largely a slot specialist, he does possess some inside-outside versatility,” Knox noted. “He’s also a savvy route-runner and space-creator who could benefit a young and developing quarterback.”

Over his five seasons with the Raiders, Renfrow played 1,353 snaps in the slot and 498 out wide (numbers via PFF). Still just 28, he should have plenty left to give if he’s healthy.

In 2021, Renfrow had a career year, hauling in 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine TDs. He was named to the Pro Bowl after that season, but he hasn’t played as well since. In 2022, he missed time due to a concussion and an abdominal strain. He finished with 36 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games that year.

After missing much of the 2023 preseason with a shoulder issue, Renfrow got off to a slow start last year and never got back up to speed. He played a career low 35% of Las Vegas’s offensive snaps, finishing with 25 catches for 255 yards in 17 games.

In hindsight, it’s plain to see Renfrow didn’t particularly mesh well in former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels’ scheme. Las Vegas saved over $8 million in cap space by releasing him. Renfrow did have a career-high six drops in 2023, but he could be a very affordable addition with the potential to become a key role player on offense for the Pats.

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo Comments on Rumors Brandon Aiyuk Didn’t Want to Be Traded to NE

NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on the August 8 episode of her “Scoop City” podcast that the Patriots had a trade offer in place for 49ers All-Pro wideout Brandon Aiyuk, but said the WR nixed it due to concerns over New England’s current quarterback situation.

“They essentially had a contract in place for Aiyuk, giving him around $32 million a year, and with trade compensation that the San Francisco 49ers were okay with, but Aiyuk did not want to go play for New England,” Russini said, adding:

“He does not believe the quarterback position is at the level that he wants it to be at right now. … New England was rolling out the cash to get him there, and he denied them.”

At present, the Patriots are heading into the 2024 season with veteran Jacoby Brissett the starting quarterback and rookie Drake Maye waiting in the wings as he develops.

When asked about the notion players may not want to play for New England right now, head coach Jerod Mayo gave a candid response.

“Look, we’re always trying to get better,” Mayo said on August 11. “I think Aiyuk is still in San [Francisco] right now, and he didn’t go to some other teams as well. What I will say is, when we start to win games, guys will want to come here. When we start to establish the culture, establish the roster, I think guys will be excited to come back.”