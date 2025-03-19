Hi, Subscriber

Patriots Sign Another Mike Vrabel Favorite for Changing Defense: Report

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Mike Vrabel
Getty
Mike Vrabel added another favorite to the changing New England Patriots defense.

The New England Patriots aren’t done signing defensive players who played for head coach Mike Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans. A second linebacker was added to a changing front seven, following the arrival of Robert Spillane earlier during 2025 NFL free agency.

Spillane will be joined by Jack Gibbens, who agreed a “one-year deal” on Wednesday, March 19, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The player who’s amassed “167 tackles over three seasons in Tennessee,” was an undrafted free agent in 2022, but caught Vrabel’s eye after time on the practice squad.

Gibbens is the third former Titans starter to move to Gillette Stadium this offseason. It’s a trio headlined by edge-rusher Harold Landry III. Like Spillane, Gibbens also fits a subtle change taking place among the linebacker corps in New England.

This article will be updated.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
,

New England Patriots Players

Jake Andrews's headshot J. Andrews
Alex Austin's headshot A. Austin
Javon Baker's headshot J. Baker
Bryce Baringer's headshot B. Baringer
Christian Barmore's headshot C. Barmore
Miles Battle's headshot M. Battle
Jaheim Bell's headshot J. Bell
Ja'Whaun Bentley's headshot J. Bentley
Isaiah Bolden's headshot I. Bolden
Kendrick Bourne's headshot K. Bourne
Kayshon Boutte's headshot K. Boutte
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Ben Brown's headshot B. Brown
Joe Cardona's headshot J. Cardona
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Marcellas Dial's headshot M. Dial
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Demario Douglas's headshot D. Douglas
Kyle Dugger's headshot K. Dugger
Christian Elliss's headshot C. Elliss
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Jack Gibbens's headshot J. Gibbens
Antonio Gibson's headshot A. Gibson
Christian Gonzalez's headshot C. Gonzalez
Marcus Harris's headshot M. Harris
Jaylinn Hawkins's headshot J. Hawkins
Hunter Henry's headshot H. Henry
Mack Hollins's headshot M. Hollins
Austin Hooper's headshot A. Hooper
JaQuae Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Curtis Jacobs's headshot C. Jacobs
Demontrey Jacobs's headshot D. Jacobs
D.J. James's headshot D. James
Terrell Jennings's headshot T. Jennings
Anfernee Jennings's headshot A. Jennings
John Jiles's headshot J. Jiles
Eric Johnson's headshot E. Johnson
Truman Jones's headshot T. Jones
Caleb Jones's headshot C. Jones
Marcus Jones's headshot M. Jones
Harold Landry's headshot H. Landry
Titus Leo's headshot T. Leo
Vederian Lowe's headshot V. Lowe
Marte Mapu's headshot M. Mapu
Drake Maye's headshot D. Maye
Joe Milton's headshot J. Milton
Morgan Moses's headshot M. Moses
Mike Onwenu's headshot M. Onwenu
Andrew Parker's headshot A. Parker
Jabrill Peppers's headshot J. Peppers
Mark Perry's headshot M. Perry
Dell Pettus's headshot D. Pettus
Jeremiah Pharms's headshot J. Pharms
Ja'Lynn Polk's headshot J. Polk
Giovanni Ricci's headshot G. Ricci
Monty Rice's headshot M. Rice
Layden Robinson's headshot L. Robinson
Tyrese Robinson's headshot T. Robinson
John Parker Romo's headshot J. Romo
Jaquelin Roy's headshot J. Roy
Brenden Schooler's headshot B. Schooler
Wes Schweitzer's headshot W. Schweitzer
Lecitus Smith's headshot L. Smith
Sidy Sow's headshot S. Sow
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Rhamondre Stevenson's headshot R. Stevenson
Cole Strange's headshot C. Strange
Jahlani Tavai's headshot J. Tavai
Khyiris Tonga's headshot K. Tonga
Caedan Wallace's headshot C. Wallace
Jack Westover's headshot J. Westover
Keion White's headshot K. White
Milton Williams's headshot M. Williams

Comments

Patriots Sign Another Mike Vrabel Favorite for Changing Defense: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x