Patriots Sign Another Mike Vrabel Favorite for Changing Defense: Report

The New England Patriots aren’t done signing defensive players who played for head coach Mike Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans. A second linebacker was added to a changing front seven, following the arrival of Robert Spillane earlier during 2025 NFL free agency.

Spillane will be joined by Jack Gibbens, who agreed a “one-year deal” on Wednesday, March 19, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The player who’s amassed “167 tackles over three seasons in Tennessee,” was an undrafted free agent in 2022, but caught Vrabel’s eye after time on the practice squad.

Gibbens is the third former Titans starter to move to Gillette Stadium this offseason. It’s a trio headlined by edge-rusher Harold Landry III. Like Spillane, Gibbens also fits a subtle change taking place among the linebacker corps in New England.

